Bad News: Abigail Spanberger Is Governor of Virginia. Good News: A Savior Might Be Waiting in the Wings

For conservative Virginians, four years of hell are upon us. The Democrats have the governor’s mansion, the lieutenant governor’s office, and occupy the attorney general's office. They got the trifecta, with total control of the legislature. A house of horrors is upon us:

Democrats now control the legislature and Governor's office in Virginia.



Here are just a few of the bills they've introduced



- New 4.3% sales tax on Uber Eats, Amazon, etc deliveries.

- New sales tax on admissions to a wide variety of businesses.

- Create two new higher tax… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2026

Yet, there could be a Republican savior waiting in the wings: former Virginia AG Jason Miyare,s who was ousted by Jay Jones, the unhinged Democrat who wished to see anyone who disagreed with him and their families six feet under. Miyares has to wait until 2029, which was also his plan from the start, regardless of the 2025 election results (via National Review):

For those who know Miyares personally, this update was unsurprising. As soon as he decided to run for reelection last time around, his plan was to run for governor in 2029 regardless of the 2025 result, according to a person familiar with his thinking. And before leaving office, Miyares participated in several regional thank-you dinners across the commonwealth, during which he expressed appreciation for their support and strongly hinted that he’s likely to run for chief executive next go-round. “I believe in Virginia and in our future,” he said in a video message to Virginians last week. “I’m not going anywhere. Because without a setback, there can be no comeback.” Miyares’s interest in running to succeed newly sworn-in Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger also comes as no surprise to Virginia Republican donors, many of whom have long been expecting a 2029 gubernatorial run from Miyares and were disappointed when he decided to run for reelection as the commonwealth’s top prosecutor in 2025. Many donors and operatives saw Miyares as the only statewide Republican who could unite all factions of the GOP: from the grassroots activists and Trump supporters to the moderate business community and suburban voters. Instead of Miyares as their 2025 gubernatorial nominee, Virginia Republicans were saddled with Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, an awkward politician who struggled to fundraise, excite the base, or find a consistent campaign message that could inspire voters like polished and wealthy first-time candidate Glenn Youngkin did in 2021. […] Asked about his future political plans, former Miyares spokesman Shaun Kenney suggested that Democrats’ suite of ultra-progressive state legislative priorities have emboldened his 2029 political aspirations, even though that race is a long way off. “I’ll tell you this, the recent proposed legislation from Virginia Democrats to raise taxes and make communities less safe has certainly galvanized his mood,” Kenney said.

We have a long four years ahead of us. Who knows if Virginia will even exist by the time Miyares runs.

