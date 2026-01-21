VIP
Being Emotionally Incontinent Does Not Help
Will Trump Invoke the Insurrection Act? He Gave His Answer Last Night

Matt Vespa
January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Katie Pavlich’s new show on NewsNation launched on Monday, featuring an interview with Nick Shirley, the YouTuber who exposed rampant Somali-led fraud in Minneapolis. Last night, she sat down with President Donald J. Trump for a lengthy interview, with part II airing tonight. 

Numerous topics were discussed, especially the ongoing mayhem in Minneapolis, spurred by the shooting death of a leftist activist known for disrupting ICE raids. Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by a federal officer after she was caught ramming her vehicle into him—it’s all on video. The big lie was that this was a murder, which percolated through left-wing social circles. It’s led to chaos, with innocent bystanders being harassed and accused of being ICE agents, churches being stormed, and hotels being vandalized. For all intents and purposes, we have a riot going on, and the Trump administration has mobilized some 1,500 troops in case the Insurrection Act is invoked. I want the troops to be sent in right now. 

For the time being, the president is holding off making that call, but won’t hesitate to invoke it should the situation continue to deteriorate: 

KATIE PAVLICH: The Insurrection Act would allow you — requires essentially that if federal law cannot be enforced, that you can invoke it and it would allow it to be enforced. So where are you with that threat and do you still think it’s necessary? 

DONALD TRUMP: I don’t think it is yet. It might be at some point. It is actually very common…it’s been used by over 40% of presidents during their term. It’s something I would have no problem doing if I think we needed it. 

The president later elaborated on the national security interests that come with controlling Greenland, how he wants his executive orders codified before the 2026 midterm elections, a warning to Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to not go crazy with left-wing initiatives, and some quips about how Democrats are Trump-deranged.  

Also, did we use sonic weapons during the Venezuela raid? I mean, this is coy as hell.

As for Iran, well, its leaders are being warned that if they continue with their crazy responses toward the protesters, of which tens of thousands have reportedly been killed, Trump is going to turn the Islamic Republic into a barrier reef.

Part II airs tonight at 10 PM EST. 

