Will Trump Invoke the Insurrection Act? He Gave His Answer Last Night

Katie Pavlich’s new show on NewsNation launched on Monday, featuring an interview with Nick Shirley, the YouTuber who exposed rampant Somali-led fraud in Minneapolis. Last night, she sat down with President Donald J. Trump for a lengthy interview, with part II airing tonight.

Advertisement

Numerous topics were discussed, especially the ongoing mayhem in Minneapolis, spurred by the shooting death of a leftist activist known for disrupting ICE raids. Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by a federal officer after she was caught ramming her vehicle into him—it’s all on video. The big lie was that this was a murder, which percolated through left-wing social circles. It’s led to chaos, with innocent bystanders being harassed and accused of being ICE agents, churches being stormed, and hotels being vandalized. For all intents and purposes, we have a riot going on, and the Trump administration has mobilized some 1,500 troops in case the Insurrection Act is invoked. I want the troops to be sent in right now.

For the time being, the president is holding off making that call, but won’t hesitate to invoke it should the situation continue to deteriorate:

Katie Pavlich just asked President Trump about the Insurrection Act and whether he’d use it in Minnesota.



His answer left no room for doubt about his willingness to act if necessary.



PAVLICH: “The Insurrection Act would allow you — requires essentially that if federal law… pic.twitter.com/G0Wd2rVOMN — Overton (@overton_news) January 21, 2026

KATIE PAVLICH: The Insurrection Act would allow you — requires essentially that if federal law cannot be enforced, that you can invoke it and it would allow it to be enforced. So where are you with that threat and do you still think it’s necessary? DONALD TRUMP: I don’t think it is yet. It might be at some point. It is actually very common…it’s been used by over 40% of presidents during their term. It’s something I would have no problem doing if I think we needed it.

The president later elaborated on the national security interests that come with controlling Greenland, how he wants his executive orders codified before the 2026 midterm elections, a warning to Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to not go crazy with left-wing initiatives, and some quips about how Democrats are Trump-deranged.

Trump calls on Congress to codify his executive orders ahead of the midterm pic.twitter.com/BMabgSHrbs — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 21, 2026

.@POTUS on Minnesota: "Number one, you have $19B worth of stolen money...and then you have the agitators, anarchists...these are professional, paid people...What they don't see is that ICE gets rid of murderers, drug dealers, Tren de Aragua—the worst gang anywhere in the world." pic.twitter.com/iS7I4zWyqP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026

Advertisement

.@POTUS: "I hope there are no problems because if there are, she's not going to get it corrected very easily... That's not where the country is. The country doesn't want to see murderers, and drug dealers, and gang members and all coming from other countries." https://t.co/pSIbvTK95G pic.twitter.com/LwKbPR6NjX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026

.@POTUS on Democrats refusing to acknowledge Laken Riley's family during last year's State of the Union: "There's something wrong with them. Maybe it's Trump Derangement Syndrome... You introduce a family whose child was just lost and they're sitting there — they're just… pic.twitter.com/2H5CED8wBp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026

.@POTUS on Greenland: "It's in a location that is very important for our national security, and also for the International security of the world, literally... As an example, we're building the Golden Dome... if somebody wants to shoot missiles, it'll knock them out of the air… pic.twitter.com/loEHhrFykV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026

Also, did we use sonic weapons during the Venezuela raid? I mean, this is coy as hell.

News: Trump confirms the use of sonic weapons in US operation to nab Maduro, telling @KatiePavlich that "it's probably good not to talk about it but we have some amazing weapons." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 21, 2026

Advertisement

As for Iran, well, its leaders are being warned that if they continue with their crazy responses toward the protesters, of which tens of thousands have reportedly been killed, Trump is going to turn the Islamic Republic into a barrier reef.

President Trump warned Tuesday that the U.S. would respond forcefully if Iran acts on alleged assassination threats against him. Speaking exclusively with NewsNation’s @KatiePavlich, Trump said, “Anything ever happens, the whole country is going to get blown up." @KatiePavlichNN… pic.twitter.com/JA5YeHc2RE — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 21, 2026

Part II airs tonight at 10 PM EST.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!