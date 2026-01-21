VIP
Being Emotionally Incontinent Does Not Help
Will Trump Invoke the Insurrection Act? He Gave His Answer Last Night
LA Times Reported That ICE Busted Into Homes Without Warrants, Made Kids Cry....
Watch a Lib CNN Guest Walk Right Into a Trap Discussing the Ongoing...
Police Theft
The Reality of the Middle East
Guess When Catholic Cardinals Are Touted for Their Moral Authority?
Thank You, Michael Reagan
The Heritage Foundation Isn't Going Anywhere
Phasing Out State Income Tax Key to Success in Dying Blue States
Democrats Celebrate Their Earmarks
Leftists Upset About Trump’s Second Term, but Not Biden’s Disastrous Reign
Blood Is the Last Currency of Iran's Failing Theocracy
The Ten Commandments Are Coming Back to Public Schools
Tipsheet

Watch This Lefty Commentator Get Wrecked Over This Tweet About Palestinians and Hamas

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 21, 2026 6:30 AM
Townhall Media

He wasn’t on the panel with Scott Jennings and Cameron Kasky on CNN that night, but Medhi Hasan, who has been a panelist on the network, was aghast that the network would allow Jennings to say something accurate about the situation in Gaza. Some are saying this was a clash—it wasn’t. 

Advertisement

“Hey, CNN communications, are you ok with your paid contributor here saying all Palestinians are Hamas? Conflating Hamas with the Palestinian people? Saying ‘the Palestinians’ are ‘the aggressors’? Isn’t that massively racist?,” he wrote.” 

Recommended

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN GAZA HAMAS MEDIA BIAS PALESTINIANS

Knowing he would get cooked in the comments, Hasan turned them off, which is a total b-iotch move, but you can still quote tweet, which led our newly-minted editor Larry O’Connor to deliver this smackdown from the top rope:

Well played. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Watch a Lib CNN Guest Walk Right Into a Trap Discussing the Ongoing ICE Operations Matt Vespa
There Is a Bombshell New Report Out About Trump's Immigration Policies Joseph Chalfant
Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
Being Emotionally Incontinent Does Not Help Kurt Schlichter
Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio. There's Just One Problem. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Advertisement