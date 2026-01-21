Watch This Lefty Commentator Get Wrecked Over This Tweet About Palestinians and Hamas

He wasn’t on the panel with Scott Jennings and Cameron Kasky on CNN that night, but Medhi Hasan, who has been a panelist on the network, was aghast that the network would allow Jennings to say something accurate about the situation in Gaza. Some are saying this was a clash—it wasn’t.

Advertisement

“How are you going to enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?”



That’s the thing about the left - deep down, they believe they should decide who gets to speak and what everyone can and cannot say.



F**k. That. pic.twitter.com/n3z6HbPXfD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 20, 2026

“Hey, CNN communications, are you ok with your paid contributor here saying all Palestinians are Hamas? Conflating Hamas with the Palestinian people? Saying ‘the Palestinians’ are ‘the aggressors’? Isn’t that massively racist?,” he wrote.”

Hey @CNNPR are you ok with your paid contributor here saying all Palestinians are Hamas? Conflating Hamas with the Palestinian people? Saying ‘the Palestinians’ are ‘the aggressors’? Isn’t that massively racist? https://t.co/jOez6KIqh4 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 20, 2026

Knowing he would get cooked in the comments, Hasan turned them off, which is a total b-iotch move, but you can still quote tweet, which led our newly-minted editor Larry O’Connor to deliver this smackdown from the top rope:

Someone should tell Mehdi that the Palestinians ELECTED Hamas to be their representatives and run their government.



I would tell him, but he restricts replies here, because, courage. https://t.co/asL7Svzbg0 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) January 20, 2026

Well played.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!