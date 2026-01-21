Watch a Lib CNN Guest Walk Right Into a Trap Discussing the Ongoing ICE Operations

Ben Ferguson is an excellent substitute for Scott Jennings, who was not on this CNN panel. Host Abby Phillip was annoying as usual, but this exchange between Ferguson and liberal Leigh McGowan turned into an epic meltdown.

I know it’s hard to keep track, but McGowan set herself up for this smackdown:

Leigh McGowan: It's not political to say that we don't want murders in our country. We don't want pedophiles in our country. We want those people identified, and we want those people punished!@benfergusonshow: Then why are you not working with ICE to get rid of them?



Leigh McGowan: It's not political to say that we don't want murders in our country. We don't want pedophiles in our country. We want those people identified, and we want those people punished! Ben Ferguson: Then why are you not working with ICE to get rid of them? Leigh McGowan: Prove it! Prove you are getting the worst of the worst! Show us the murderers and the rapists and the killers that you are arresting! Ben Ferguson: We had the posters that the White House. We have showed them to you.

Oh, it got worse:

Holy SMOKES!



This is what a complete melt down looks like.



"PROVE TO ME THAT YOU ARE NOT TAKING INNOCENT PEOPLE — CIVILIANS AND YOU'RE NOT BEATING THEM ON THE STREET!" pic.twitter.com/YTsQWA0Uln — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2026

Popcorn-worthy indeed.

Also, keep booking Cornel West, too. The man is wrong, but he’s also a little fun in a nutty sort of way.

Okay, sign me up for 12 rounds of a @BenFergusonShow - Cornell West bout on every single issue known to man, including this on NATO pic.twitter.com/KEJAzhzMx8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2026

