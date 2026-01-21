VIP
Watch a Lib CNN Guest Walk Right Into a Trap Discussing the Ongoing ICE Operations

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 21, 2026 6:00 AM
Ben Ferguson is an excellent substitute for Scott Jennings, who was not on this CNN panel. Host Abby Phillip was annoying as usual, but this exchange between Ferguson and liberal Leigh McGowan turned into an epic meltdown.  

I know it’s hard to keep track, but McGowan set herself up for this smackdown: 

Leigh McGowan: It's not political to say that we don't want murders in our country. We don't want pedophiles in our country. We want those people identified, and we want those people punished! 

Ben Ferguson: Then why are you not working with ICE to get rid of them? 

Leigh McGowan: Prove it! Prove you are getting the worst of the worst! Show us the murderers and the rapists and the killers that you are arresting! 

Ben Ferguson: We had the posters that the White House. We have showed them to you. 

Oh, it got worse: 

Popcorn-worthy indeed.

Also, keep booking Cornel West, too. The man is wrong, but he’s also a little fun in a nutty sort of way. 

