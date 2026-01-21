VIP
A GOP Senator's Stance on This Election Integrity Bill Is Quite the Gut Punch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 21, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), please say it isn’t so: you’re against the SAVE Act, one of the conservative movement's crown jewels in policy. Election integrity is a huge issue for base Republicans, and the US Senator from Iowa said essentially, ‘no thanks.’ Now, Mike Davis of the Article III Project disputes the letter says this, but it seems clear to me:

Here's the text of the SAVE Act:

This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. 

Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship.

Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship. 

Each state must take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, which shall include establishing a program to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens using information supplied by certain sources. 

Additionally, states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters. 

The bill allows for a private right of action against an election official who registers an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. 

The bill establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses, including registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. 

We’ll keep you updated, but in general, it’s these unforced errors that deliver a gut punch to the base. Who wouldn’t be for this bill? It only gives Republican voters another reason to feel frustrated about some of their representation up on the Hill, to the point where they could stay home during election time.  

Not advocating for that, but, man, you've got to give people a reason to vote for you, and reportedly doing this on a core GOP issue is a little nutty. 

