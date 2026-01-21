A GOP Senator's Stance on This Election Integrity Bill Is Quite the Gut Punch

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), please say it isn’t so: you’re against the SAVE Act, one of the conservative movement's crown jewels in policy. Election integrity is a huge issue for base Republicans, and the US Senator from Iowa said essentially, ‘no thanks.’ Now, Mike Davis of the Article III Project disputes the letter says this, but it seems clear to me:

Advertisement

BREAKING:



Senator Grassley (R-IA) will NOT support the SAVE Act.



Despite the fact that the U.S. Constitution clearly states that Congress may regulate elections,



Senator Grassley wrote, “I do not believe that Iowa and other states need politicians in Washington, D.C.… pic.twitter.com/iSOmx0beO1 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 21, 2026

Senator Grassley never said he opposes the SAVE Act.



The language in this constituent form letter is about Pelosi’s efforts in the past to make it easy for Democrats to rig and steal elections. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 21, 2026

Here's the text of the SAVE Act:

This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship. Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship. Each state must take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, which shall include establishing a program to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens using information supplied by certain sources. Additionally, states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters. The bill allows for a private right of action against an election official who registers an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses, including registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

We’ll keep you updated, but in general, it’s these unforced errors that deliver a gut punch to the base. Who wouldn’t be for this bill? It only gives Republican voters another reason to feel frustrated about some of their representation up on the Hill, to the point where they could stay home during election time.

Not advocating for that, but, man, you've got to give people a reason to vote for you, and reportedly doing this on a core GOP issue is a little nutty.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!