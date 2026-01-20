Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
Tipsheet

Trump Rolls Out His 365 Victories for 2025

Matt Vespa
January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump was said to be quarterbacking the midterm messaging on the administration’s accomplishments. He did so today, helming a lengthy press briefing where it seemed like he was running down the full list of 365 victories in 2025.  

The rest of the administration and the GOP followed suit: 

The economy is stabilizing, the inflation report was excellent, and all we need is a chairman of the Federal Reserve who isn’t a panican. I’d bet heavily that this is the year of a breakthrough economically, wiping away years of torpor under Joe Biden. 

