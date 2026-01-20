Trump Rolls Out His 365 Victories for 2025

President Trump was said to be quarterbacking the midterm messaging on the administration’s accomplishments. He did so today, helming a lengthy press briefing where it seemed like he was running down the full list of 365 victories in 2025.

🚨 Greatest. President. Ever. @POTUS is just flashing printed images of criminal illegal aliens who have committed HEINOUS crimes in MN.



Power move.



"All we wanna to do is take them out. Take them out of our country." — @POTUS pic.twitter.com/9pBjLtkobi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2026

POTUS jokes that paid protestors are screaming so loudly and so "professionally" that they sound like "professional opera singers" 🤣



No one takes theses goons seriously. pic.twitter.com/m2miy9sdlm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2026

🚨YEAR ONE WINS:



—Ended BIDEN Stagflation

—Created HIGH Economic Growth (GDP on track for 5%)

—Gasoline Avg is $2.31

—CPI Down to 1.6%

—Real incomes Went up $2,000

—Stock Market Set 52 RECORD Highs

—Added $9 T in Value to Retirement Accounts

—$18 T New Investment Commitments… pic.twitter.com/cR4i0IAxC5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2026

.@POTUS: "We added $9 trillion of value to retirement accounts, savings accounts, and 401(k)s... lifted more than 1.2 million Americans off of food stamps in one year." pic.twitter.com/ctOyGF8MNZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 20, 2026

.@POTUS: We inherited high numbers and we brought them way down. Look at gasoline — there are places in the country now with gas at $1.99/gallon. Other places are $2.50/gallon. Under Biden, gas prices were $4/gallon, $5/gallon, and even higher. pic.twitter.com/F3iU6CYkqJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 20, 2026

The rest of the administration and the GOP followed suit:

One year ago today, President Trump was sworn in as our 47th president.



AMERICA IS BACK - AND THE BEST IS YET TO COME! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hqpe1c6xBZ — GOP (@GOP) January 20, 2026

How lucky we are to be alive right now, in the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!



Thank you, @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/jkt4OBEIsj — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) January 20, 2026

So proud of all @DeptVetAffairs has accomplished in just one year under President Trump’s leadership. See how we’re putting Veterans first here: https://t.co/ajMdubPkL1 pic.twitter.com/qZbKXtGwag — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) January 20, 2026

ONE YEAR OF MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.



Since taking office on January 20, 2025, President Trump’s first year has been nothing short of extraordinary, thanks to the men and women of DHS. pic.twitter.com/8D1r6AtGHQ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 20, 2026

One year in, and the Trump Administration has transformed the education landscape as we know it.



Buckle up! pic.twitter.com/1bvhVw5iRI — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) January 20, 2026

In just one year, President Trump has reclaimed American sovereignty by boldly pursuing peace through strength. Because of his decisive leadership, our allies respect us, our adversaries fear us, and the American people are put first.



Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/eaR4KPs9xN — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) January 20, 2026

1 year ago today, we ended four years of catastrophic failure and put a President in office who promised to make our country strong, prosperous, and respected again.



1 year later, that promise has been kept and then some. Our border is secure, wages are rising, U.S. jobs are… pic.twitter.com/OmaWMOlsf1 — Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) January 20, 2026

The economy is stabilizing, the inflation report was excellent, and all we need is a chairman of the Federal Reserve who isn’t a panican. I’d bet heavily that this is the year of a breakthrough economically, wiping away years of torpor under Joe Biden.