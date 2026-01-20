Trump Rolls Out His 365 Victories for 2025

President Trump was said to be quarterbacking the midterm messaging on the administration’s accomplishments. He did so today, helming a lengthy press briefing where it seemed like he was running down the full list of 365 victories in 2025.
🚨 Greatest. President. Ever. @POTUS is just flashing printed images of criminal illegal aliens who have committed HEINOUS crimes in MN.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2026
Power move.
"All we wanna to do is take them out. Take them out of our country." — @POTUS pic.twitter.com/9pBjLtkobi
POTUS jokes that paid protestors are screaming so loudly and so "professionally" that they sound like "professional opera singers" 🤣— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2026
No one takes theses goons seriously. pic.twitter.com/m2miy9sdlm
🚨YEAR ONE WINS:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2026
—Ended BIDEN Stagflation
—Created HIGH Economic Growth (GDP on track for 5%)
—Gasoline Avg is $2.31
—CPI Down to 1.6%
—Real incomes Went up $2,000
—Stock Market Set 52 RECORD Highs
—Added $9 T in Value to Retirement Accounts
—$18 T New Investment Commitments… pic.twitter.com/cR4i0IAxC5
.@POTUS: "We added $9 trillion of value to retirement accounts, savings accounts, and 401(k)s... lifted more than 1.2 million Americans off of food stamps in one year." pic.twitter.com/ctOyGF8MNZ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 20, 2026
.@POTUS: We inherited high numbers and we brought them way down. Look at gasoline — there are places in the country now with gas at $1.99/gallon. Other places are $2.50/gallon. Under Biden, gas prices were $4/gallon, $5/gallon, and even higher. pic.twitter.com/F3iU6CYkqJ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 20, 2026
The rest of the administration and the GOP followed suit:
One year ago today, President Trump was sworn in as our 47th president.— GOP (@GOP) January 20, 2026
AMERICA IS BACK - AND THE BEST IS YET TO COME! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hqpe1c6xBZ
How lucky we are to be alive right now, in the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!— Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) January 20, 2026
Thank you, @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/jkt4OBEIsj
So proud of all @DeptVetAffairs has accomplished in just one year under President Trump’s leadership. See how we’re putting Veterans first here: https://t.co/ajMdubPkL1 pic.twitter.com/qZbKXtGwag— VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) January 20, 2026
ONE YEAR OF MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 20, 2026
Since taking office on January 20, 2025, President Trump’s first year has been nothing short of extraordinary, thanks to the men and women of DHS. pic.twitter.com/8D1r6AtGHQ
One year in, and the Trump Administration has transformed the education landscape as we know it.— Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) January 20, 2026
Buckle up! pic.twitter.com/1bvhVw5iRI
In just one year, President Trump has reclaimed American sovereignty by boldly pursuing peace through strength. Because of his decisive leadership, our allies respect us, our adversaries fear us, and the American people are put first.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) January 20, 2026
Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/eaR4KPs9xN
1 year ago today, we ended four years of catastrophic failure and put a President in office who promised to make our country strong, prosperous, and respected again.— Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) January 20, 2026
1 year later, that promise has been kept and then some. Our border is secure, wages are rising, U.S. jobs are… pic.twitter.com/OmaWMOlsf1
The economy is stabilizing, the inflation report was excellent, and all we need is a chairman of the Federal Reserve who isn’t a panican. I’d bet heavily that this is the year of a breakthrough economically, wiping away years of torpor under Joe Biden.
JUST IN - The White House handed reporters a printout in the briefing room listing “365 wins” from President Trump’s first year back in office.— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 20, 2026
No. 243 is: “Stripped notorious crackhead and grifter Hunter Biden of his taxpayer-funded secret service detail.” pic.twitter.com/D28zStnQfa
