Trump Congratulated the Florida Panthers on Their Stanley Cup Win With a Tremendous Line

The Florida Panthers visited the White House last week to commemorate their 2025 Stanley Cup victory. Star Matthew Tkachuk, who is recovering from a hernia and surgery for a torn abductor, delivered remarks on behalf of the organization on how it’s an honor to be at the White House again and is proud to be an American.

Advertisement

.@POTUS: "Not only did you live up to the sky-high expectations, you gave us perhaps the most dominant playoff run in NHL history... you led the Finals for over 255 minutes... and you denied Canada the Stanley Cup for the 32nd straight year." 🤣 https://t.co/xLvVPz6LrU pic.twitter.com/hxXKADlnDy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

.@POTUS: "It's an honor to welcome to the White House the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the @FlaPanthers... These men are responsible for the greatest feats in Panthers franchise history." pic.twitter.com/ueICsS7Hke — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

.@FlaPanthers Owner Vinnie Viola: "We are honored to be here, and we're honored to be here with you, Mr. President... I speak on behalf of every Florida Panther fan all over the world — we’re not gonna stop." pic.twitter.com/ayNKKVnuCu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

.@FlaPanthers star Matthew Tkachuk: "The two Cups was pretty good, but that walk with you might've Trumped it all... Nothing beats this. I'm so proud to be an American, and so proud to be here with you." pic.twitter.com/r3LXfIU5fQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

Owner Vincent Viola obviously wants to keep Lord Stanley in the Sunshine State, vowing to fans that the team will always have championship ambitions, and that there’s no stopping—ever. Trump congratulated the team, adding that Florida kept the Cup out of Canadian hands for the 32nd straight year (via NHL):

“I just want to say on behalf of the organization and mainly the players, we’re so honored to be here,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Being an American, I know I said it last year, nothing beats this. I’m so proud to be an American and so proud be here.” Like when the Panthers visited the White House last year to be honored for their 2024 Stanley Cup championship, Tkachuk gave a brief speech during the ceremony, as did owner Vincent Viola. “I speak on behalf of every Florida Panther fan all over the world,” Viola said. “We’re not going to stop. We’re not going to stop.” Tkachuk, captain Aleksander Barkov and defenseman Seth Jones gifted the President with a “Trump 47” Panthers jersey, a gold stick, and Stanley Cup rings from each of the past two seasons before heading to the Oval Office with him for some more photos. In presenting the gold stick to President Trump, Tkachuk remarked that it was “good for slashing.” President Trump lauded the Panthers' “aura of winning” for repeating as champions last season by again defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. “Not only did you live up to the sky-high expectations, you gave us perhaps the most dominant playoff run in NHL history,” President Trump said.

The Panthers had a rough day at the office against the Carolina Hurricanes on January 16, losing 9-1. It happens, though liberals are trying to make the White House visit like it was the kiss of death. Hockey is a long season; you’re going to have some clunkers. Second, this team is insanely deep, and they have the cap space to add more pieces with some of their key stars out, especially star center Aleksander Barkov, who suffered a brutal knee injury, tearing his ACL and MCL before the start of the regular season during practice.

Advertisement

Honoring another Championship season at the White House. pic.twitter.com/xs26cBmqDL — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 16, 2026

President Trump jokes as he hands out presidential sharpies and coins to the Florida Panthers. 😂



pic.twitter.com/ogcTuF2JpL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 15, 2026

Florida Panthers gift President @realDonaldTrump a Stanley Cup Championship ring, stick, and jersey! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A7Cn17pfbi — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) January 15, 2026

The good news is that Matthew Tkachuk made his debut last night.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!