Trump Congratulated the Florida Panthers on Their Stanley Cup Win With a Tremendous Line

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 20, 2026 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Florida Panthers visited the White House last week to commemorate their 2025 Stanley Cup victory. Star Matthew Tkachuk, who is recovering from a hernia and surgery for a torn abductor, delivered remarks on behalf of the organization on how it’s an honor to be at the White House again and is proud to be an American. 

Owner Vincent Viola obviously wants to keep Lord Stanley in the Sunshine State, vowing to fans that the team will always have championship ambitions, and that there’s no stopping—ever. Trump congratulated the team, adding that Florida kept the Cup out of Canadian hands for the 32nd straight year (via NHL): 

“I just want to say on behalf of the organization and mainly the players, we’re so honored to be here,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Being an American, I know I said it last year, nothing beats this. I’m so proud to be an American and so proud be here.” 

Like when the Panthers visited the White House last year to be honored for their 2024 Stanley Cup championship, Tkachuk gave a brief speech during the ceremony, as did owner Vincent Viola. 

“I speak on behalf of every Florida Panther fan all over the world,” Viola said. “We’re not going to stop. We’re not going to stop.” 

Tkachuk, captain Aleksander Barkov and defenseman Seth Jones gifted the President with a “Trump 47” Panthers jersey, a gold stick, and Stanley Cup rings from each of the past two seasons before heading to the Oval Office with him for some more photos. In presenting the gold stick to President Trump, Tkachuk remarked that it was “good for slashing.” 

President Trump lauded the Panthers' “aura of winning” for repeating as champions last season by again defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. 

“Not only did you live up to the sky-high expectations, you gave us perhaps the most dominant playoff run in NHL history,” President Trump said. 

The Panthers had a rough day at the office against the Carolina Hurricanes on January 16, losing 9-1. It happens, though liberals are trying to make the White House visit like it was the kiss of death. Hockey is a long season; you’re going to have some clunkers. Second, this team is insanely deep, and they have the cap space to add more pieces with some of their key stars out, especially star center Aleksander Barkov, who suffered a brutal knee injury, tearing his ACL and MCL before the start of the regular season during practice. 

The good news is that Matthew Tkachuk made his debut last night

