You Can See Why That Anti-ICE Lawsuit Filed by Minnesota Was Such a Crock

Dmitri had something on this earlier today: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison defended the leftist storming of a church service in the state as an act of free speech. It is not, especially when it was a mob action: these clowns thought an ICE agent was inside. The priest was even accused of working with federal law enforcement. It was all captured on video, thanks to Don Lemon, who might be facing charges for FACE Act violations. The Department of Justice is investigating the matter.

Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison claims that the FACE Act only applies to abortion clinics.



pic.twitter.com/rDhIK1eWCi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2026

Ellison said this was protected First Amendment activity. It’s certainly not. Does he even know what the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act is? It’s not exclusive to abortion clinics, Keith:

Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994 - Amends the Federal criminal code to prohibit: (1) intentionally injuring, intimidating, or interfering with, or attempting to injure, intimidate, or interfere, any person by force, threat of force, or physical obstruction because that person is or has been, or in order to intimidate such person or any other person or any class of persons from, obtaining or providing reproductive health services; (2) intentionally injuring, intimidating, or interfering with, or attempting to injure, intimidate, or interfere, any person by force, threat of force, or physical obstruction exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship; or (3) intentionally damaging or destroying the property of a facility, or attempting to do so, because such facility provides reproductive health services, or intentionally damaging or destroying the property of a place of religious worship. Sets maximum dollar amounts of fines (including for exclusively nonviolent physical obstruction) and maximum imprisonment terms. Includes in the available civil remedies injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, and costs.

Dear Don Lemon:



Reporters don't get a free pass to trespass.



You don't get to interrupt church services.



You violated the FACE Act, 18 U.S.C. § 248.



That's a federal crime.



You're not above the law. https://t.co/egDOS9yvsl — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 19, 2026

Sort of explains why his anti-ICE lawsuit is such a crock. Even CNN’s top legal analyst, Elie Honig, picked it apart in mere seconds, adding that it would go against the supremacy clause, among other things, namely the enforcement of federal immigration laws, so it has no chance.

CNN just crushed the hopes and dreams of Amy Klobuchar, Tim Walz, and Jacob Frey and their “federal invasion” lawsuit charade:



ANDERSON COOPER: “Does this lawsuit have any chance of doing *anything*?”



ELLIE HONIG: “No.”



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7hOAToLqlK — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 13, 2026

The state is being targeted for its diversity—this isn’t an MSNBC segment, man.

