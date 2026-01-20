VIP
Tipsheet

Air Force One Forced to Return to Base En Route to Davos Following Electrical Issue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 20, 2026 10:52 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Trump was supposed to be heading to Davos, Switzerland to speak with and hobnob with the world economic elite, but it’ll have to wait. Air Force One was forced to return to base following an electrical issue. The president is fine (via WSJ):

Air Force One turned around and was returning to Joint Base Andrews less than an hour after departing for Switzerland after the aircraft experienced a “minor electrical issue,” according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

“After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews,” Leavitt said in a text message. “The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland.”

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY TARIFFS

Mabinty Quarshie, who is part of the traveling pool, added, “Leavitt made a joke about the Qatari jet sounding 'much better' right now.  

This will obviously delay our arrival in Zurich. We will keep you updated as best we can. We’re expected to land at Joint Base Andrews at 11 PM.

