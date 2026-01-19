Katie Pavlich's Show on NewsNation Starts Tonight...and She Has a HUGE Guest This Week

She might have left Townhall, but Katie Pavlich wasn’t leaving the fight or the conservative movement. Known for her talents on Fox News, she decided to embark on a project many speculated would happen at some point: hosting her own show. It’s not on Fox, it’s on NewsNation.

'Katie Pavlich Tonight' airs tonight at 10 pm, and he has a huge guest lined up this week: President Donald J. Trump on January 20 (via NewsNation):

Honored to sit down with President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday to mark one year since his second inauguration. The interview will air on Katie Pavlich Tonight, 10 pm ET on @NewsNation. What questions do you have? Drop them below! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IHat02UtBg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 15, 2026

“We’re pleased to give our primetime viewers an additional hour of political news and analysis that helps them make sense of the day’s most important headlines,” said Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Networks. “NewsNation has always been committed to delivering straightforward, fact-based journalism for all Americans, which includes presenting diverse viewpoints and original ideas. Katie is a seasoned journalist and commentator, and we believe her unique voice will be a tremendous asset to our primetime audience.” Each weeknight, Ms. Pavlich will offer her sharp insight on major news and current events, covering topics such as free speech, culture, immigration, national security, and foreign policy. Her program will feature spirited debates along with dynamic panel discussions and in-depth conversations with key newsmakers.

Prime-time exclusive: NewsNation’s newest host, @KatiePavlich, sits down with President Donald Trump for an exclusive one-on-one interview. "Katie Pavlich Tonight," Tuesday at 10p/9C. Find us on your screen: https://t.co/WTT0IBBRuZ pic.twitter.com/pSIfqfyVdS — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 15, 2026

Trump to Appear on NewsNation’s ‘Katie Pavlich Tonight’ Next Weekhttps://t.co/eQaNV9LbLD — TheWrap (@TheWrap) January 15, 2026

“I am honored to join NewsNation during this dynamic period in its development, and the opportunity to anchor a primetime program is an exceptional privilege,” Pavlich said later in the press release. “I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective on the news to Americans across the country, while presenting a venue for thoughtful debate across a wide spectrum of opinions. It’s a front row seat to history – I can’t wait to buckle in and get started.”

Pavlich is ready for the moment. She’s guest-hosted some of Fox News’ flagship primetime programs. This will be a walk in the park, but now she’s the captain. Besides political leaders, she plans to reach out and nab some cultural figures as well, namely 50 Cent (via The Hill):

“I know every day is important, but I feel like right now, especially in D.C., there’s so much happening every day and every minute in the world,” Pavlich told The Hill. “In our country, we have midterm elections coming up. We’ll have a presidential election coming up. So the opportunities are there, and we’re very excited to get started.” Pavlich said she hopes viewers come away at the end of the hour with a clearer understanding of the “biggest issues of the day” and their impact on everyday life. She is also planning a weekly feature called “Red Friday” honoring military members and regular segments highlighting America’s 250th birthday, as well as artificial intelligence. The focus on artificial intelligence was partially inspired by Pavlich’s own interest in technology and how it is being used, especially in sectors like national security and foreign policy. “It’s one of those areas that hasn’t really been explored thoroughly … and I think Americans have a lot of questions about it,” Pavlich said. “We’re going to work really hard to bring them answers and to give them some more clarity on what it’s going to mean for them, their family, and for the industries that they work in, and for the country as a whole.” […] [Pavlich] also spoke of wanting to bring on cultural figures such as rapper 50 Cent and reality star Spencer Pratt, who recently announced a bid for Los Angeles mayor. […] Describing herself as “unabashedly conservative,” Pavlich pointed to her background as a differentiating factor but maintained the program will “still be a show for all Americans.” “We’re going to be doing the best that we can every night to produce the best show we possibly can, and we’re excited to give viewers at 10 o’clock value for their time,” she said. “It will certainly evolve as the time goes by.”

New year. New show. Starting January 19, Monday-Friday at 10 pm ET on @NewsNation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RXzqJ3PqLt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 5, 2026

Sure, there were some clowns out there, aghast that the network is hiring Pavlich, a staunch conservative. It’s the usual characters mad that this program won’t serve as a sounding board for Democratic National Committee talking points.

At any rate, a new era for Katie begins tonight, and we wish her all the best.

Congrats, again, boss!

