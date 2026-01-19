Backing Off on Deportations Is a Recipe for a GOP Disaster
Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something
Here's Where This Segment on Fox News Sunday About ICE Operations in MN...
Katie Pavlich's Show on NewsNation Starts Tonight...and She Has a HUGE Guest This...
Woman Who Posted Veiled Threat At Karoline Leavitt Gets a Visit from the...
VIP
Democrats Are Milking Things for Every Last Drop
'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire...
This Amateur Hockey Player Died on the Ice. What He Saw Changed His...
The Minnesota Monsters
From Greenland to Red, White, and Blue Land
The Fall of Islam
California Is Dreaming Again!
Combating Antisemitism in the Black Community: The Pivotal Role of HBCUs
The Civil Rights Pioneer History Forgot
Tipsheet

In Minneapolis, If You Look Like an ICE Agent, the Leftist Mob Will Attack You

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 19, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

And this is why you allow the police to handle law and order. What’s happening in Minneapolis is chaos. It’s mayhem. Besides leftist agitators getting into it with federal law enforcement, we have the Karen squad, a low-IQ band of friendless progressives who scream into their phones daily, harassing people for looking like ICE. In this case, it was five software engineers trying to eat lunch. Their presence at a local deli was alerted on some whack job Signal chat, and the mental invalids came out of the sewers. Lee, one of the engineers, described the scene (via Alpha News):

Advertisement

Lee said the group was eating lunch at Clancey’s Deli, near 38th Street and Grand Avenue South, when one of the men — who belongs to an anti-ICE Signal chat — received a message from a group labeled “SW Minneapolis Rapid Response” claiming that plainclothes ICE agents were dining at the restaurant.

According to Lee, the message stated the presence of ICE agents had been “confirmed by the owner” of the restaurant, who Lee identified as the woman who rang up their order. 

“My friend was shocked,” Lee said. “He’s on the [anti-ICE] side politically. He lives nearby. He’s eaten there before. And suddenly he’s seeing messages saying we’re ICE.” 

Lee said the alert was shared among regional anti-ICE networks, drawing dozens of protesters to the restaurant within 15 minutes. 

[…] 

“We were just trying to eat lunch,” said Lee, who said protesters began gathering outside the deli’s windows, looking in and taking photos and videos of the group as they ate.

Once the men stepped outside, Lee said the atmosphere quickly became volatile.

“Next thing we know, people are yelling, ‘I hope you die,’ and calling us pedophiles.” 

In the video, one of the men tells the protesters that they were just software engineers trying to have a meal, explaining: “We do custom apps for a whole bunch of companies around Minnesota and the country.” 

The crowd appears unconvinced, prompting one of the men to ask, “Do I look like an ICE agent?” to which a woman responds, “Yeah, you look like a f-cking ICE agent.” 

Someone else yells, “get the f-ck out” as whistles blow. 

Recommended

Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ANTIFA CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LAW AND ORDER

So, any white male is an ICE agent, which is why, again, these people aren’t cops. They’re morons. ICE is a diverse law enforcement agency. It’s pathetic, but this stuff is going to get someone injured or killed. The chilling part is actually that even if these people found out Lee and his co-workers weren’t ICE, they’d still harass them for not being as mentally ill as they are. 

“If you’re not with us then you’re against us,” said one woman in the video. 

We’re dealing with lunatics. It’s time to deploy the troops and tanks into the city. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something Matt Vespa
Here's Where This Segment on Fox News Sunday About ICE Operations in MN Went Off the Rails Matt Vespa
Backing Off on Deportations Is a Recipe for a GOP Disaster Kurt Schlichter
'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire's Money Amy Curtis
Woman Who Posted Veiled Threat At Karoline Leavitt Gets a Visit from the Secret Service Matt Vespa
The Minnesota Monsters Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something Matt Vespa
Advertisement