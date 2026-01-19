In Minneapolis, If You Look Like an ICE Agent, the Leftist Mob Will Attack You

And this is why you allow the police to handle law and order. What’s happening in Minneapolis is chaos. It’s mayhem. Besides leftist agitators getting into it with federal law enforcement, we have the Karen squad, a low-IQ band of friendless progressives who scream into their phones daily, harassing people for looking like ICE. In this case, it was five software engineers trying to eat lunch. Their presence at a local deli was alerted on some whack job Signal chat, and the mental invalids came out of the sewers. Lee, one of the engineers, described the scene (via Alpha News):

EXCLUSIVE: Tech workers say they were mistaken for ICE agents, accosted by anti-ICE mob



What began as a casual lunch between five Twin Cities software engineers quickly escalated into a frightening encounter after the men were misidentified as undercover federal agents and… pic.twitter.com/aca4QUb8mF — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 17, 2026

Five random White guys eating lunch in Minnesota get reported as “undercover ICE agents” to an anti-ICE Signal chat by the restaurant’s owner and the next thing they know a mob has showed up to accost them.



And because Minneapolis has a “no cooperation with ICE policy” the… https://t.co/2Aykxdl2cz pic.twitter.com/PQKS3vhqIl — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) January 18, 2026

Lee said the group was eating lunch at Clancey’s Deli, near 38th Street and Grand Avenue South, when one of the men — who belongs to an anti-ICE Signal chat — received a message from a group labeled “SW Minneapolis Rapid Response” claiming that plainclothes ICE agents were dining at the restaurant. According to Lee, the message stated the presence of ICE agents had been “confirmed by the owner” of the restaurant, who Lee identified as the woman who rang up their order. “My friend was shocked,” Lee said. “He’s on the [anti-ICE] side politically. He lives nearby. He’s eaten there before. And suddenly he’s seeing messages saying we’re ICE.” Lee said the alert was shared among regional anti-ICE networks, drawing dozens of protesters to the restaurant within 15 minutes. […] “We were just trying to eat lunch,” said Lee, who said protesters began gathering outside the deli’s windows, looking in and taking photos and videos of the group as they ate. Once the men stepped outside, Lee said the atmosphere quickly became volatile. “Next thing we know, people are yelling, ‘I hope you die,’ and calling us pedophiles.” In the video, one of the men tells the protesters that they were just software engineers trying to have a meal, explaining: “We do custom apps for a whole bunch of companies around Minnesota and the country.” The crowd appears unconvinced, prompting one of the men to ask, “Do I look like an ICE agent?” to which a woman responds, “Yeah, you look like a f-cking ICE agent.” Someone else yells, “get the f-ck out” as whistles blow.

So, any white male is an ICE agent, which is why, again, these people aren’t cops. They’re morons. ICE is a diverse law enforcement agency. It’s pathetic, but this stuff is going to get someone injured or killed. The chilling part is actually that even if these people found out Lee and his co-workers weren’t ICE, they’d still harass them for not being as mentally ill as they are.

“If you’re not with us then you’re against us,” said one woman in the video.

We’re dealing with lunatics. It’s time to deploy the troops and tanks into the city.

WATCH THIS: Kick streamer Conner was recorded and pressed by a leftist who was convinced he’s an ICE agent.



pic.twitter.com/yLwbUkl5lE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 18, 2026

