Here's Where This Segment on Fox News Sunday About ICE Operations in MN Went Off the Rails

The topic of the week is the ICE operation in Minnesota. On January 7, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot by a federal officer after she accelerated her vehicle into him. The agent defended himself, opened fire, killed Good, and sustained internal injuries. More agents are being deployed, and 1,500 troops are reportedly being mobilized should President Trump invoke the Insurrection Act to maintain law and order.

Liberal Fox News contributor Marie Harf went off the rails on Fox News Sunday, saying that ICE isn’t nabbing criminal aliens, describing ICE as an unregulated militia terrorizing our streets. Supposedly, the American people are seeing this and turning against the deportation agenda. That’s patently false. Also, the criminal aliens are prioritized targets, but if you’re here illegally, you’re going. That was never in dispute. Trump was clear: illegal aliens of all sorts are going.

WATCH: Sparks fly on 'Fox News Sunday' after Marie Harf says ICE is "dangerous," "unregulated militia" tasked with "going after people who are doing nothing illegal"@MKHammer responds, "but, in fact, in many cases, it is going after criminals...and also -- also, you must… pic.twitter.com/mTiI7Gq6cL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 18, 2026

Mary Katharine Ham interjected, trying to bring the conversation back to reality, adding “in fact, in many cases, it is going after criminals...and also -- also, you must contend with the fact that many of these protesters are not just peaceful and there are interactions that are encouraged."

“You cannot shoot protesters in the face. You can't -- I'm sorry -- in this country,” replied Harf.

And you cannot run over police officers, Marie.

Also, what you just said was a lie. The ICE agent’s cellphone footage imploded the entire liberal narrative on this subject, but we know you people only wanted to use this shooting to create mayhem and give your goons a license to harass innocent bystanders, who’ve been accused of being ICE by the mentally invalid leftist mob, or assaulting law enforcement.

