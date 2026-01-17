INSANE: MN State Senator Says Attacks on ICE Agents Only Shows That Locals Are Being Good Neighbors

This is insane. I know that’s an evergreen statement regarding anything dealing with Democratic Party shenanigans, but what the hell is this? The flip side is that Democrats know they can fan the flames, get right to the edge but remain in murky waters regarding free speech and veering into criminal territory. The Trump Justice Department opened investigations into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for conspiring to impede the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Meanwhile, this gruesome twosome has been spewing hatred at ICE, which only fans the flames of leftist whack jobs. Another local Democrat, State Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, said attacks on law enforcement following the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, on January 7 only show that Minnesotans are being good neighbors, or something. This comes after ICE agents were ambushed by Venezuelan illegals this week, some of whom were armed with shovels.

🚨 State Sen. Bobby Joe Champion (D) says last night's vicious assault of an ICE agent "is just an example of Minnesota being a place where we help our neighbors."



CNN: If they used weapons to attack the officer, would that change your opinion?



Champion: "Actually, no."



SICK! pic.twitter.com/eWO8fPJzpl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

Good was shot and killed by ICE agents after video footage captured her accelerating her car into an officer, who was struck and later suffered internal injuries. She was also not scared, nor an innocent bystander. She was a professional activist with a history of disrupting ICE raids, and that day was no exception.

Attacks on police are a sign of neighborliness. It’s flat-out cuckoo.

