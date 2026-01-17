What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz Left Scott Jenning's Truly Aghast
Tipsheet

How These ICE Agents Nabbed These Illegals Was Diabolically Hilarious

January 17, 2026
The deportations are ongoing as our brave men and women in Immigration and Customs Enforcement must not only find the illegal aliens Joe Biden allowed in, but deal with the hordes of crusty New Left boomers and Gen Z leftists who are totally insane. Still, onward we go, and these guys need to take breaks and eat like everyone else. For this operation, some ICE agents ate lunch at a local Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis and later arrested some of its workers (via Star Tribune):

Federal agents detained three workers from a family-owned Mexican restaurant in Willmar, Minn., on Jan. 15, hours after four agents ate lunch there.

It was not immediately clear what the immigration status of those detained was, or whether the people detained included the restaurant’s owners or only workers. 

An eyewitness who declined to give a name for fear of retribution, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that four ICE agents sat in a booth for a meal at El Tapatio restaurant a little before 3 p.m. Staff at the restaurant were frightened, said the eyewitness, who shared pictures from the restaurant as well as video of the arrest.

The arrest happened around 8:30 p.m. near a Lutheran church and Willmar Middle School as agents followed the workers after they closed up for the night. A handful of bystanders blew whistles and shouted at agents as they detained the people. “Would your mama be proud of you right now?” one of the bystanders asked.

Oh, they should be proud—what a way to end a roundup. These people are going back. Sorry, but that’s the case, left-wingers. You can blow those whistles all day—these people are being deported. The arrest has angered all the right people. 

Adios. 

