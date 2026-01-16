VIP
Tipsheet

Watch a CNN Host's Narrative Anti-ICE Get Incinerated In Less Than a Minute

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 16, 2026 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

You knew this point was going to be weaponized at some point—it’s been peddled by the Left every now and then on television as liberals continue to melt down over the deportation agenda set forth by President Donald Trump. The story is that ICE agents are detaining American citizens. That does happen sometimes, but as Scott Jennings pointed out, it’s so small, it shouldn’t even qualify as a topic of conversation. 

ABBY PHILLIP: “There are documented cases of American citizens being harassed by ICE…and at the very least, it raises questions about whether people’s constitutional rights are being violated.” 

“And if that is the case, isn’t it justified for Americans to be concerned about that?” 

SCOTT JENNINGS: “So according to the reporting, there have been 170 American citizens who have been detained for some period of time during this period in which they have deported about 660,000 illegal aliens.” 

“That’s about a 99.9997% success rate.” 

“If any other government agency got stuff that right that often, we’d be throwing them a ticker-tape parade!” 

And down goes Frazier on that point, lefties. Nothing more needs to be said—nothing gets by Jennings.  

Oh, and they’re starting to see Nazis everywhere again:

 

