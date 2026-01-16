The Details of This Lawsuit Against Kyrsten Sinema Are Wild

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) is used to the limelight as a public official. But now, she’s going to have some very embarrassing weeks ahead as she’s being sued for breaking up the 14-year marriage of her former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel. The ex-wife of Mr. Ammel, Heather, is filed an “alienation of affection” lawsuit against Sinema and is seeking $25,000 compensation, essentially claiming her pervasive licentious antics led to the destruction of their marriage with Mr. Ammel with whom she shares three children. There’s allegations of ecstasy use, and Matthew Ammel isn’t the only person Sinema has relations with; she reportedly went down the line of her security team (via NYT):

Former AZ Sen @kyrstensinema sued by the ex wife of her head of security. Lawsuit could be made into lifetime movie. 🍿 Alleging she was having sex with multiple members of security team, then started affair with married husband of 3. Jet setting & lots of concerts. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Ykb6iewxBY — Ellen McNamara (@Fox10Ellen) January 15, 2026

Sinema told her security guard to bring molly with him and that she'd guide him through it. Now his ex-wife is suing her. pic.twitter.com/FHNzE7PGS0 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 15, 2026

Former Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the Democrat turned independent who served one term before leaving office last year, was accused in federal court this week of conducting an affair with a member of her Senate security team, a married father of three. In a complaint filed in North Carolina, the ex-wife of Matthew Ammel, who worked on Ms. Sinema’s staff for two years, accused the former senator of seducing him and breaking up their marriage. Heather Ammel claimed in her suit that Ms. Sinema sent Mr. Ammel sexually suggestive photographs on Signal, the encrypted messaging app; chose him to accompany her on trips to Napa Valley and to the Sphere, an events venue, in Las Vegas; paid for him to enter psychedelic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues; encouraged him to bring drugs on work trips so she could guide him through a psychedelic trip; showered him with gifts and concert tickets; and eventually entered into a sexual relationship with him that caused him to leave his family. […] Ms. Ammel is seeking more than $25,000 from Ms. Sinema, claiming she intentionally and maliciously broke up her marriage through “willful and wanton conduct.” Ms. Ammel’s suit was originally filed in September in state court in North Carolina, where a person can sue for “alienation of affection” and demand damages. This week, Ms. Sinema’s attorney asked that the suit be moved to federal court. During her single term in the Senate, Ms. Sinema alienated Democratic voters in her state, as well many of her colleagues, who viewed her as the most significant impediment to Democratic priorities, such as closing the so-called carried interest loophole and overturning the filibuster. She defended her position on maintaining the filibuster as one that encouraged compromise over partisan politics.

Sinema’s camp and legal team did not reply for comment. But to thread this alienation lawsuit with a swipe over Sinema doing the same with her constituents is ridiculous. Just report on the craziness of this lawsuit. The two things are not the same.

But still, it’s a pretty wild story.

