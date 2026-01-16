Here's the Key Line Said By a Family Member of Lance Twiggs About Charlie Kirk's Assassin

NewsNation’s Brian Entin spoke with a family member of Lance Twiggs, the transgender boyfriend of Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson. Her identity was not revealed, and she was blacked out during the interview. She was asked about the background of both individuals, did she witness any social changes, the location of Lance, who apparently had a temporary FBI protective detail, and whether Twiggs will cooperate further with investigators. But the key line is where she asked whether she’s confident Robinson is the guy—she didn’t hesitate to say the police nabbed the “right guy”:

BREAKING: Lance Twigg’s family speaks out. Twigg—identified as the alleged lover of Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson—is no longer under FBI protection and has moved out of state, according to family. "They have the right guy." pic.twitter.com/MQ9XqXAfq6

“I mean, both of them are super smart. I mean, Lance was, I do know that, and I remember, you know, he was a, I don’t know, concert pianist, like his talent for piano music was off the charts, like, not normal. It was very, very impressive. And that’s kind of what I’ve heard about Tyler, is that he was just so smart, and so, it’s just a shame that these kids that had so much potential and such a bright future.”

[…]

“I don’t know. And then being as anti-social as they were, from my understanding of, you know, playing these games and being a part of this, this Discord group, you know, it just—they didn’t seem like they were in a real world.”

[…]

“The world that they were in, like this gaming world, like, that was a normal way that they kind of spoke. This wasn’t abnormal, the way the spoke wasn’t abnormal.”

[…]

“My understanding was, for the first few weeks—because there were so many threats against his family and him that they had—my understanding is they did have a little bit of FBI detail, and they kind of moved around a little bit, but they’re not anymore. He’s with his family.”

[…]

“You know, I don’t know. You know, when I first found out about how he was taken in and talked to by the police, that it, you know, I know that they said that he was very cooperative, but they had to go get him and bring him in. He didn’t voluntarily go in and say, ‘Hey, I heard about this, and I have some knowledge.’ You know, he had to go in. Then he had to—he handed things over when they asked for them, but he didn’t give up any information until he had to.”

[…]

“One hundred percent. They have the right guy.”