An Anti-ICE Activist Tried Interfering With an Arrest in California. Guess What Happened Next.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 16, 2026 3:30 PM
It’s an ugly injury, but one that this person brought on themselves. Sorry, only bleeding heart liberals are going to feel bad for this kid, who got shot in the face with a rubber bullet by federal agents while trying to interfere with an arrest. 

“I will be blind for life. I have fractures in my skull that they can't fix…They said it was a miracle I survived,” said Kaden Rummler, 21. The incident occurred in Santa Ana, California, last Friday (via CBS News): 

A 21-year-old who demonstrated in Santa Ana, California, last Friday against the shooting death of Renee Good in Minnesota says exercising his right to free speech nearly cost him his life after a federal agent shot him with a less-lethal round — and that he now can't see out of his left eye. 

"Not even light and I never will," Kaden Rummler told CBS News, explaining the extent of his injury.  

At one point during the protest, which turned chaotic, a federal agent could be seen on video pulling a protester from the crowd. That was when Rummler, holding a megaphone, rushed toward the agent and protester, and was then shot in the eye with a less-lethal round at close range.  

Video shows an agent dragging Rummler from the scene with his face covered in blood. 

"I just started feeling like a bit of warmth down my, my face," Rummler recalled. 

FAFO, kid. The best way to avoid getting shot by law enforcement is to not interfere with their operations. You people don’t have some special shield that protects you, and feelings aren’t a defense. Just because you disagree with the policy doesn’t mean you can assault cops or interfere with their duties. That’s not how things work. Those who don’t follow that simple, common-sense rule get the Renee Nicole Good treatment, aka being buried six feet under. 

