CNN's Scott Jennings Was Once Again Absolute Fire on CNN Regarding Anti-ICE Antics

CNN’s Scott Jennings was on a roll on CNN yesterday. The panel could not fathom enforcing immigration laws. This is what Doanld Trump was elected to do, and it’s facing inordinate and often insane amounts of opposition from Democrats and their unhinged leftist base.

WHOA: CNN’s Kasie Hunt was NOT thrilled with Scott Jennings after he committed the crime of defending our nation’s immigration laws and dared to suggest it was true that an ICE officer was attacked with a shovel last night by illegal immigrants in Minneapolis:



“Scott, I… pic.twitter.com/Rct7SRM8pH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2026

On The Arena, host Kasie Hunt was not pleased that Jennings brought up the ambush on ICE agents in Minneapolis by three Venezuelan illegals. Also, he was not having any of the ‘does this bother you’ crap regarding showing identification when approached by an ICE agent:

Straight fire from CNN’s @ScottJenningsKY after being asked whether he supports ICE asking people they stop to “validate” their citizenship...



“I carry an I.D. I, you know, if I'm driving.”



“I do carry my passport, actually. Everywhere I go. Keep it in my backpack. I travel a… pic.twitter.com/6NXW4adILM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2026

“I carry an I.D. I, you know, if I'm driving.” “I do carry my passport, actually. Everywhere I go. Keep it in my backpack. I travel a lot. I use it sometimes.” “I'm comfortable with the federal government enforcing U.S. immigration laws and these kinds of distractions take away from the story of the day. You had an ICE agent last night chasing down a Venezuelan national. That Venezuelan national attacked him and fought him. Two other Venezuelan nationals ran out of a house and attacked him with brooms, handles, and shovels, which are deadly weapons. He had to discharge his weapon. Three illegal aliens trying to kill an ICE agent in the street, and we're worried about interactions like this? This is outrageous. The state of Minnesota is in a state of insurrection right now. The governor is egging it on. The mayor is egging it on. If they want it to stop, cooperate with the federal government like states and cities are doing all over this country.”

Bonus: Jennings shut down the panel over the ‘cancel the midterms’ talk by Trump. Elections are happening, guys. Relax.

🚨 Scott Jennings SILENCES CNN panel with unique challenge after Trump’s ‘canceling the midterms’ joke: “I’ll bet everybody here a steak dinner, we’ll have a midterm election.”



“I’ll bet you a steak dinner. And if we have an election, you can all buy me one!”



“Of course, this… pic.twitter.com/VzKozaoyu6 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 16, 2026





