VIP
So I Got a Call From The New York Times...
Here's the Key Line Said By a Family Member of Lance Twiggs About...
The Details of This Lawsuit Against Kyrsten Sinema Are Wild
Watch a CNN Host's Narrative Anti-ICE Get Incinerated In Less Than a Minute
This Iranian Bank With Reported Deep Military and IRGC Ties Is on the...
Why Nicolás Maduro’s Arrest Is Legal and His Immunity Claim Is Dead Wrong...
The Bay of Figs
What's the Matter With Minnesota?
Renee Good: ‘Social Justice’ Warrior, Vigilante, and Attempted Murderer
The Goal Posts Keep Shifting
Biological Reality, Women’s Future Success on Trial at the High Court
Devoid of Truth, Democrats Make It Up As They Go Along
Civil War?
Swiss Citizens Show the Way on Entitlement Reform
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Was Once Again Absolute Fire on CNN Regarding Anti-ICE Antics

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 16, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings was on a roll on CNN yesterday. The panel could not fathom enforcing immigration laws. This is what Doanld Trump was elected to do, and it’s facing inordinate and often insane amounts of opposition from Democrats and their unhinged leftist base. 

Advertisement

On The Arena, host Kasie Hunt was not pleased that Jennings brought up the ambush on ICE agents in Minneapolis by three Venezuelan illegals. Also, he was not having any of the ‘does this bother you’ crap regarding showing identification when approached by an ICE agent:

“I carry an I.D. I, you know, if I'm driving.” 

“I do carry my passport, actually. Everywhere I go. Keep it in my backpack. I travel a lot. I use it sometimes.” 

“I'm comfortable with the federal government enforcing U.S. immigration laws and these kinds of distractions take away from the story of the day. You had an ICE agent last night chasing down a Venezuelan national. That Venezuelan national attacked him and fought him. Two other Venezuelan nationals ran out of a house and attacked him with brooms, handles, and shovels, which are deadly weapons. He had to discharge his weapon. Three illegal aliens trying to kill an ICE agent in the street, and we're worried about interactions like this? This is outrageous. The state of Minnesota is in a state of insurrection right now. The governor is egging it on. The mayor is egging it on. If they want it to stop, cooperate with the federal government like states and cities are doing all over this country.”

Recommended

Watch a CNN Host's Narrative Anti-ICE Get Incinerated In Less Than a Minute Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Bonus: Jennings shut down the panel over the ‘cancel the midterms’ talk by Trump. Elections are happening, guys. Relax. 


 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch a CNN Host's Narrative Anti-ICE Get Incinerated In Less Than a Minute Matt Vespa
Here's the Key Line Said By a Family Member of Lance Twiggs About Charlie Kirk's Assassin Matt Vespa
The Details of This Lawsuit Against Kyrsten Sinema Are Wild Matt Vespa
What's the Matter With Minnesota? Michael Barone
Oh, Wittle Zohran Got So Mad Did He Kevin McCullough
So I Got a Call From The New York Times... Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch a CNN Host's Narrative Anti-ICE Get Incinerated In Less Than a Minute Matt Vespa
Advertisement