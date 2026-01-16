An Anti-ICE Activist Tried Interfering With an Arrest in California. Guess What Happened...
CNN Hosts Peddled a Lie About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting..and DHS Wasn't Gonna Let Is Slide

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 16, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN hosts Pamela Brown and Wolf Blitzer aren’t the most absurd faces regarding spreading liberal media propaganda on the network. If anything, they’re the most level-headed individuals there. Personally, overall, for working at the nation’s preeminent anti-Trump network, they’re decent hosts and more often than not fair. That was not the case today. 

Of course, they peddled the line that no one supports attacks on law enforcement, which is not true. Sure, no doubt, Mr. Blitzer and Ms. Brown, you don’t—but the Democratic Party base does. Anti-ICE training pamphlets have found to essentially instruct demonstrators to assault police. They also broke into a federal vehicle and stole firearms. These are violent, unhinged people.  

Blitzer then decided to say that the Trump administration's claim that Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot and killed by ICE after she accelerated her vehicle toward an ICE agent on January 7, was a domestic terrorist was outrageous, and that she was just driving by after dropping her kid off at school.  

That’s not true. She was known to lead convoys to disrupt ICE raids, she was stalking federal agents that day, and was not scared and running for her life. All of those narratives imploded when the ICE officer’s footage was released. DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin then set the record straight: 

Here's her sparring with Brown:

When you try to run over cops with a car, you’re going to get shot. That agent was also struck and suffered internal injuries, so it was a justified killing of a domestic terrorist. 

Sorry, not sorry. And more federal agents are coming to Minnesota. You cannot stop the deportation agenda. You can’t. 

These illegals are going back. 

