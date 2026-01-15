Watch Karoline Leavitt Cook a Eurotrash Reporter Over His Loaded Question About the MN ICE Shooting

As soon as he said that, he was cooked. This isn’t Jen Psaki; this is Karoline Leavitt who will and has wrecked reporters for their fake news shenanigans publicly. She takes no prisoners, pulls no punches, and today was a great day to lay waste to trash lefty reporters who will do anything to keep a false narrative alive.

Backstory: You already know it. On January 7, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed after she accelerated her vehicle toward an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Cellphone footage from the agent clearly showed the car approaching him and making contact. He suffered internal bleeding as a result. Good was shot and killed, but the Left was already peddling the ‘she was murdered by ICE’ lie. It’s all on video. Only the blind, the biased, and the mentally ill think this was a murder.

Democrats can keep saying it all they want—it’s still a lie. So, this reporter has some stones bringing this up in the White House briefing room, because Leavitt’s response was a pure disembowelment. You knew it was going to be an ‘Ivan Drago beating Apollo Creed to death’ moment when he said that the ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably. After Leavitt ripped out this guy’s spine, along with a much-needed refresher on reporting the facts, she then declared this administration’s support for ICE and its mission to make our communities safer. She also suggested that he should report on those stories.

🔥BOOM — @PressSec SCORCHES activist "journalist" over bias:



"You are POSING as a journalist—it’s clear by the premise of your question...you shouldn’t be sitting in that seat...



Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens… pic.twitter.com/2Xv5bTGqN7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2026

Absolute cinema.

