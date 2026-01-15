Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than...
VIP
Arizona Lawmakers Debating Controversial License Plate Reader Bill
What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You
Appeals Court Just Handed the Trump Administration Major Victory in Mahmoud Khalil's Case
Are American Forces Headed Into Mexico?
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN...
Experts Weigh in on SCOTUS Cases Involving Boys in Girls' Sports
Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her.
DHS Releases New Details in Minneapolis ICE Ambush. Here's What We Know.
Senator Cruz Highlights Fatal Failures in Biden’s Afghan Parolee Program
TX Congressional Candidate Claims to Be a Trump Ally, but His Record Shows...
Cea Weaver Describes Rent-Control As a Way to Cripple the Real Estate Market
ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan Resigns to Run for Congress in Ohio
Minneapolis Descends Into Chaos As Rioters Loot ICE Vehicles, Steal Sensitive Documents an...
Tipsheet

Watch Karoline Leavitt Cook a Eurotrash Reporter Over His Loaded Question About the MN ICE Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 15, 2026 3:45 PM
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

As soon as he said that, he was cooked. This isn’t Jen Psaki; this is Karoline Leavitt who will and has wrecked reporters for their fake news shenanigans publicly. She takes no prisoners, pulls no punches, and today was a great day to lay waste to trash lefty reporters who will do anything to keep a false narrative alive. 

Advertisement

Backstory: You already know it.  On January 7, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed after she accelerated her vehicle toward an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Cellphone footage from the agent clearly showed the car approaching him and making contact. He suffered internal bleeding as a result. Good was shot and killed, but the Left was already peddling the ‘she was murdered by ICE’ lie. It’s all on video. Only the blind, the biased, and the mentally ill think this was a murder. 

Democrats can keep saying it all they want—it’s still a lie. So, this reporter has some stones bringing this up in the White House briefing room, because Leavitt’s response was a pure disembowelment. You knew it was going to be an ‘Ivan Drago beating Apollo Creed to death’ moment when he said that the ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably. After Leavitt ripped out this guy’s spine, along with a much-needed refresher on reporting the facts, she then declared this administration’s support for ICE and its mission to make our communities safer. She also suggested that he should report on those stories.  

Recommended

Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS ICE KAROLINE LEAVITT LIBERAL MEDIA

Absolute cinema. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her. Amy Curtis
Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than the Daycare Investigation Matt Vespa
What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You Jeff Charles
The Woke Billionaires and Democrat-Loving Corporations Are on Their Own Kurt Schlichter
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN Democrats Amy Curtis
Appeals Court Just Handed the Trump Administration Major Victory in Mahmoud Khalil's Case Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her. Amy Curtis
Advertisement