Tipsheet

Watch Josh Hawley Corner This Lib Doctor on Biology

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 15, 2026 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

It’s what happens when you cater to woke nonsense and an authoritarian ethos grounded in political correctness: you end up defending pure nonsense. She’s a doctor; she knows what’s medically true. A biological fact is that there are only two genders, and only females can get pregnant. Not men. Trans women are men. They’re dudes. Stop pretending otherwise, but alas, here we are, and what makes this exchange between Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Dr. Nisha Verma yesterday even funnier is that the segue really wasn’t about that per se. It was a Senate hearing on abortion care. 

So, if we’re going to talk about this subject, who can get such care? Since the Left is so obsessed with abortion, whenever we can ask about women getting pregnant and biological function, we should. It leads to moments like this, where a simple question—can men get pregnant—led to a word salad tsunami for the history books:

This isn't a hard question, Verma. A middle school student knows this, and she does, too. But the Left has veered so far into the upside down that they're forced to defend outright lies, which is what happens when your side has no principles, core, or common sense.

Even Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) got in on the fun:

