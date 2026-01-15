The Departure of Top DOJ Attorneys Allegedly Over the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Has Taken Another Turn

Well, the story about Justice Department attorneys quitting over the ICE shooting in Minneapolis turned out to be possible fake news. United States Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who helms the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, quickly slapped down what she called fake news reporting. The allegation is that these lawyers quit after disagreeing with the direction of the investigation into the death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, the leftist who was shot by an ICE agent on January 7 after she accelerated her car toward the officer.

Hysterics were running wild among the Left, and this story was red meat for a mainstream press dying to pivot: the Left’s narrative about this shooting imploded once the ICE officer’s cellphone footage was released. He was struck by the car, and later reportedly suffered internal injuries. Dhillon said no one quit the unit, but they did take early retirement, filed weeks before the January 7 shooting.

Now, Attorney General Pam Bondi said last night, no one quit or filed for early retirement—they were fired:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! AG Pam Bondi reveals she FIRED six DOJ prosecutors in Minnesota because they no longer supported ICE and demanded taxpayers pay for a VACATION



"I fired them all. They're FIRED from the office!" 🔥



"6 prosecutors suddenly decided they don't like ICE! One did a… pic.twitter.com/jJzZMU27qr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2026

Either way, if you can’t work with a new administration, you've got to go, whether that be through quitting, being fired, or retiring.

Obama-Biden leftovers are not what you want working for you anyway.

