The Left’s War on Truth and How You Can Fight Back
Did You See This Epic Trip-Up by The New York Times Regarding Anti-Trump Judges?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 14, 2026 6:30 AM
These are the best liberal media stories. The ones where the publication unintentionally exposes the opposite of what they’re trying to argue. Of course, The New York Times wanted to drum up some narrative about the Trump administration’s struggles with the courts. The funny part is a) Trump knew this beforehand, which is why his legal team is prepared to appeal all the things, and b) it showed that the lower courts are stacked with illiberal radicals, some of whom think they are the executive. 

Twitchy had it first yesterday, and, well, have a laugh:

But, in all seriousness, one action item, and I know we have a lot on the agenda, is to smash these lower courts. It’s not a legal disagreement; it’s a judicial coup and must be treated accordingly. A district judge does not dictate immigration policy, determine where funds can be spent, or order a deportation flight back. It's comical. And when people with no law degrees can sniff out the BS, you know it's a special kind of left-wing trash. 

Strip them of their robes, break their gavels, and kick their asses to the curb. Enough.

