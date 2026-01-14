VIP
CNN Guest Gets Wrecked Over This Claim About the Minnesota ICE Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 14, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Left is going to try and make the ICE shooting in Minnesota something more than it is, and they’re going to fail miserably at it. It’s not just that they’re liberal and that liberals are usually wrong about everything, but the facts simply take an axe to this narrative. Guest Julie Roginsky decided to toss the first pitch, and it was a bit outside.

The former Fox News liberal opted to claim that the American people might see this as a breaking point in so far as they view the incident involving Renee Nicole Good as someone who could be them. Good was shot and killed on January 7 after she accelerated her vehicle toward an ICE officer.  

The local Democrats were off to the races with the ‘she was murdered’ narrative that imploded when the ICE officer’s cellphone footage was released. Good was a professional activist who had participated in previous activities to disrupt ICE raids. She trained others in that regard. She was not afraid, not was she just driving home. So, no, this is very avoidable, Ms. Roginsky. It was preventable—it’s called not driving your call into federal officers. Also, nothing has been adjuctated yet in court as Noah Rothman pointed out: 

ROGINSKY: “I think this is a moment where people realized that this could be them, that they could be driving their kid to school… and all of a sudden you’re dead.” 

NOAH ROTHMAN: “It was not a murder. It’s not malice aforethought. Nothing has been proven in court.”

ROGINSKY: “He called her an effing you know what.” 

ROTHMAN: “We do not in this country adjudicate issues like this based on fragmentary evidence in the court of public opinion.” 

ROGINSKY: “He adjudicated it by executing her!” 

ROTHMAN: “And it could not happen to anybody else… There is a network of activists who put people in very dangerous situations. They train them to confront law enforcement in the course of their duties, and they put themselves in danger in the process. So no. I would not be in that situation.” 

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN RIGHTS ICE MINNESOTA

Well said, sir. Liberals tried to claim that the ICE raids would lead to mass protests, which would put pressure on the administration to cease these operations. That was false, and most of these protests are riddled with white, crusty former New Left boomers.  

More federal agents are coming to Minnesota. Left-wingers, don’t try and ram federal agents or you’ll get shot. 

