Tipsheet

Watch CNN's Top Legal Analyst Gut Minnesota Dems' Laughable Anti-ICE Lawsuit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 13, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

There are no words: Minnesota Democrats are trying to sue the federal government into ceasing to enforce immigration law. It comes after more federal immigration officers are set to be deployed to the state, which has become a hotbed of left-wing lunacy following the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who accelerated her vehicle toward an ICE agent on January 7. It was a good shoot—you can run over cops, lady. That’s how you get three gunshot wounds to the face. 

After an interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on CNN, host Anderson Cooper turned to Elie Honig, the network’s top legal analyst and former federal prosecutor, where he was blunt regarding this lawsuit’s chances of success in the courts: it has next to none.  

“Does this lawsuit have any chance of doing anything?” asked Cooper. 

“No,” replied Honig. 

It is basically telling the government to stop enforcing federal law, which violates the supremacy clause. You cannot do that, so the MN Attorney General, Keith Ellison, is wasting everyone’s time. Illinois filed a similar lawsuit.  

The best they could hope for is more information about ICE training and, potentially, other logistics and details about the ongoing deportation operation, but this legal motion is already cooked. Honig later said that having a state and federal investigation into the shooting and both parties not cooperating is sub-optimal. Could the state charge the ICE officer? Sure, but the legal hurdles could scale Everest. He also said the FBI’s probe into the shooting is toothless now that President Trump, Vice President Vance, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem have already said this agent did nothing wrong, which is the case.  

Related:

But that’s CNN returning to its usual style. The meat was the opening regarding this silly lawsuit, which Honig made a meal of in seconds.  

