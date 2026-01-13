Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women?

Social media has become a driver of information, among many other things, but it’s also provided the single greatest argument toward ending women’s suffrage. I’m sorry, but white, crusty, liberal women have killed the case for the 19th Amendment. Should there be a complete and total shutdown of women’s voting rights until we can figure out what’s going on? Maybe. Look, we know what’s going on, to be honest. We killed their hopes of a Hillary Clinton presidency and obliterated Kamala Harris’ shoddy, inept, and overall shambolic 2024 campaign.

With all the whining, ranting, and calls for violence, have you noticed one common theme regarding all the videos they post on social media? They’re all alone. It’s befitting because normal people don’t want to be around this hot mess. One comedian had it right—they’re alone in these videos because none of them have friends.

I call her the ICE LADY.. pic.twitter.com/LQMpSkSpGW — Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) January 10, 2026

“I’ve been called a c*nt and a b*tch, but you know what I’ve never been called? A Republican!”



How does this make Republicans feel? 😂✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/oseucLnOgt — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 13, 2026

A liberal Instagram influencer called ‘kris.and.dave’ has 1.4 million followers



THIS is what inciting extreme violence looks like, and there are 475k likes on this post



“As a combat veteran, I'm having a hard time seeing the difference between ICE and ISIS. ICE covered their… pic.twitter.com/8EQ5Bn128K — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 12, 2026

Liberal woman sits in her car alone and cries about hating President Trump..



Do all these people just cry 24/7..!? lol pic.twitter.com/e1WeE6gP4Q — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 12, 2026

Liberal influencer (thestaceyshows) with over 15k followers says she’s at the gun range training to kill “MAGA f*cks”



She says more women were there and they’re all training to kill MAGA



“Today I was at the range — You motherf*cking MAGA f*cks, you might think that we're out… pic.twitter.com/zqujGixvn4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 12, 2026

“He shot her because she was queer”



This is the bs propaganda that leftist activists feed to lgbtq people to justify trans violence. https://t.co/bEx1WmL5zK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 11, 2026

For some of these videos, have you no shame, ladies? Also, nice of you to ruin Psycho Killer by the Talking Heads. Dear Lord.

Even in packs, they’re insufferable:

We need a complete and total shutdown of left-wing, middle-aged white women until we can figure out what is going on. https://t.co/GyY0Yregwj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 11, 2026

This is what ICE officers have to put up with to enforce the law pic.twitter.com/OlHJHqvHMF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 11, 2026

A new wave of craziness has hit after an ICE agent shot and killed a leftist activist, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis on January 7. Good accelerated her car toward a federal agent, and he opened fire. Don't try to ram your car into cops, ladies. I can assure you that no harm will occur.

