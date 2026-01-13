VIP
Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 13, 2026 7:00 AM
Social media has become a driver of information, among many other things, but it’s also provided the single greatest argument toward ending women’s suffrage. I’m sorry, but white, crusty, liberal women have killed the case for the 19th Amendment. Should there be a complete and total shutdown of women’s voting rights until we can figure out what’s going on? Maybe. Look, we know what’s going on, to be honest. We killed their hopes of a Hillary Clinton presidency and obliterated Kamala Harris’ shoddy, inept, and overall shambolic 2024 campaign.  

With all the whining, ranting, and calls for violence, have you noticed one common theme regarding all the videos they post on social media? They’re all alone. It’s befitting because normal people don’t want to be around this hot mess. One comedian had it right—they’re alone in these videos because none of them have friends. 

For some of these videos, have you no shame, ladies? Also, nice of you to ruin Psycho Killer by the Talking Heads. Dear Lord. 

Even in packs, they’re insufferable:

A new wave of craziness has hit after an ICE agent shot and killed a leftist activist, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis on January 7. Good accelerated her car toward a federal agent, and he opened fire. Don't try to ram your car into cops, ladies. I can assure you that no harm will occur. 

Just insane:

