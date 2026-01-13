I'm Shocked USA Today Allowed This Op-ed to Be Published About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Renee Nicole Good, 37, led convoys to disrupt ICE operations, and trained others in how to do similar shenanigans as the Trump administration continues to deport illegal aliens from our shores. Left-wingers want to keep these people here for reasons that you already know. Good accelerated her vehicle toward an ICE agent on January 7 and was shot and killed.

It’s led to a firestorm of fake news from liberal America; Good was not some innocent passerby, she wasn’t scared, she wasn’t fleeing the officers out of fear, and her partner could be heard telling her to drive as she moved toward a federal agent. It’s a wild incident, but the ICE officer’s cellphone camera clearly shows she was gunning toward him, even striking him.

I’m shocked that USA Today would publish this op-ed, but it did outline the facts of the shooting, relaying that Good didn’t have to die—true—but there’s been a lot of misinformation about the shooting that’s been spread by left-wingers:

I'm especially frustrated that Minnesota lawmakers immediately condemned ICE officers for attempting to restore law and order to Minneapolis. It seems like they learned little from the costly aftermath of George Floyd's murder and are eager to whip up Minnesotans into a riotous state of reactive, angry people to defend their progressive ideology. Video angles of the incident have allowed for multiple interpretations of the incident. I will go ahead and give mine. Good is trying to flee the scene in her vehicle and appears to attempt to ram her car into an officer, who is trying to enforce federal law. The ICE officer then draws his gun and shoots her − fatally. Amy Swearer, senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom and a Second Amendment expert, posted on X that she thinks it was "obviously a legally justified use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer." Again, this is awful, but it is disingenuous at best to frame what happened simply as though Good was a mother killed by an ICE officer as she was out for a leisurely Sunday drive. Good was directly interfering with federal law enforcement operations and posed a threat, namely because she was driving a massive vehicle. This does not mean that she "deserved" to die or that the ICE agent should have employed lethal force. It just means I can see how the agent fired upon her car, and I am struggling to understand why Good was interfering with ICE agents. This was entirely preventable. The best way to prevent being shot at by a federal agent is not to interfere in their duties while they are actively trying to enforce the law.

Yes, a sound take. Nicole Russell penned it and added that members of both parties should have taken a few minutes before going at it, but here we are. Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, however, were the most egregious offenders on that front.

How to not get shot by cops? Don’t try to interfere with their operations, don’t assault them, and don’t try to run them over with cars. Preventable? Yes, but there are choices and consequences; Good chose poorly.

