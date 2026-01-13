Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Has a Thought Exercise That Wrecks the 'Fake Empathy Liberal'

Oh, it was a great segment. Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld has had enough of these deranged lunatics in Minneapolis and elsewhere harassing federal law enforcement. It goes beyond that; these are mostly miserable white liberal women. There are crusty boomer New Left clowns in the mix, too. But Gutfeld noted two things about these people: they are incapable of understanding how things work, and they’re the worst form of political hypocrite, and he explains through a thought exercise that essentially centers on imagining this nonsense if one of your family members was doing it.

Advertisement

The point is, if you wouldn’t want your family members jumping in front of cop cars and assaulting federal immigration officers, but defend it anyway, you’re living a lie. You’re enabling the idolatry of fake moral principles, to say nothing that it’s sort of weird to support such acts of what’s arguably domestic terrorism at this point, when you know it’s wrong and you wouldn’t want your sister or whoever doing it. It’s this twisted lifestyle that led to the death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was shot and killed after she accelerated her vehicle toward an ICE agent:

🚨 BREAKING: Greg Gutfeld just dropped a MAJOR TRUTH NUKE on every leftist defending anti-ICE agitators and terrorists



"YOU are living a LIE!"



"What are your plans today? She goes, 'I plan on filming myself harassing and impeding armed law enforcement.'"



"So how would you… pic.twitter.com/XGP22mqqHT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 12, 2026

I want every liberal, because we have millions of liberals watching this show, to engage in a thought scenario, okay. You ask your sister this question: What are your plans today, ‘Deborah?’ And she goes, 'Well, I plan on filming myself harassing and impeding armed law enforcement.' So how would you respond to your sister? You'd say, 'honey, do you think that's wise? What about the kids? Where are the kids?' Oh, I drop them off at daycare." So what time are you doing this? 'At 11?' Aren't you working? 'Oh, no, not at the moment.' So, you drop your kids off at daycare, you're not working, and you're going to stalk law enforcement?! Don't you think this is time you should spend with your family or maybe do a job search or take some classes? Don't you think this is unhealthy behavior? Now, if you deny to a family member or to a best friend that this is how you would react, you are lying to yourself to protect your public virtue on this matter. This is how you get, in my opinion, the fake empathy liberal to return to reality. If your sister is telling you that instead of caring for her children or her mental health, that she prefers to stalk law enforcement, would you say, you go girl? Of course not. You would say, you need an intervention.

Amen.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!