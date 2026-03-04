Just Days After Condemning Operation Epic Fury, Zohran Mamdani's Flip-Flopped on Iran

When Operation Epic Fury got underway on Saturday, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who loves international law, condemned the strikes. "Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace," Zohran wrote on X, before reminding the Iranian diaspora in NYC that they were "art of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here."

Advertisement

Yeah, they were in New York because it wasn't safe for them to live in Iran thanks to the violent, repressive regime of the now-deceased Ayatollah Khamenei. The vast majority of Iranians in the West are thrilled with the strikes and the opportunity to liberate Iran from tyranny, in fact, and

Someone in Mamdani's administration must have passed that memo along to him, because Mamdani is singing a different tune and finally acknowledging the horrors the Iranian people have endured.

MAYOR MAMDANI: “The Iranian government has engaged in systematic repression of its own people, even killing thousands of Iranians who were seeking to express the most basic forms of dissent earlier this year. It is a brutal government.” pic.twitter.com/HaWUkwtkqx — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 3, 2026

"I've said before that the Iranian government has engaged in systematic repression of its own people, even killing thousands of Iranians who were seeking to express the most basic forms of dissent earlier this year. It is a brutal government," Mamdani said.

The only other time Mamdani said anything about Iran, it seems, was back in January, after a month of the regime slaughtering protesters. After criticism for his silence, Mamdani said, "I absolutely do not support the way the Iranian government has responded to that."

That was a fast flip. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) March 3, 2026

Very fast.

So Mamdani has just noticed 👉 after 2 months 👈 that the Mullah’s regime have killed their own people?



That more than 35,000 have been murdered?



Don’t be fooled by his appearance. He is a leftist socialist Muslim and a devout pro-Palestinian.



He is also anti-Israel and has… — Mindful 🇨🇦🇮🇷 (@TheMindful) March 3, 2026

He noticed. He just didn't care.

So after he saw tens of thousands of Iranians celebrating the killing of a dictator, he changed his mind and is worried about future Iranian votes? — Voice of Albania (@voiceofalbania) March 3, 2026

This seems to be a solid interpretation of this. Iranians in NYC didn't feel threatened by the bombings, and Mamdani needs their votes.

But the mask is off now.

Do you know how bad the internal polling has to be on this issue for this s*** case to 180? https://t.co/A0j7KRFlJQ — BowTiedBrazil (@bowtiedbrazil) March 4, 2026

Polling must be catastrophically bad.

Mamdani is a pathological liar



He has been siding with the Islamic Regime in Iran for more than a decade



Even just 4 days ago



He only calls them out after the tide has turned



PATHOLOGICAL LIAR



Be warned https://t.co/BcXdHyqH0H — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) March 4, 2026

Advertisement

He lies frequently. He promised free transportation and can't deliver. He promised transparency and is using encrypted apps to communicate with staff. So it's no surprise he's probably lying about Iran, too.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.



