Just Days After Condemning Operation Epic Fury, Zohran Mamdani's Flip-Flopped on Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 04, 2026 7:30 AM
Just Days After Condemning Operation Epic Fury, Zohran Mamdani's Flip-Flopped on Iran
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

When Operation Epic Fury got underway on Saturday, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who loves international law, condemned the strikes. "Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war.  Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace," Zohran wrote on X, before reminding the Iranian diaspora in NYC that they were "art of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here."

Yeah, they were in New York because it wasn't safe for them to live in Iran thanks to the violent, repressive regime of the now-deceased Ayatollah Khamenei. The vast majority of Iranians in the West are thrilled with the strikes and the opportunity to liberate Iran from tyranny, in fact, and 

Someone in Mamdani's administration must have passed that memo along to him, because Mamdani is singing a different tune and finally acknowledging the horrors the Iranian people have endured.

"I've said before that the Iranian government has engaged in systematic repression of its own people, even killing thousands of Iranians who were seeking to express the most basic forms of dissent earlier this year. It is a brutal government," Mamdani said.

The only other time Mamdani said anything about Iran, it seems, was back in January, after a month of the regime slaughtering protesters. After criticism for his silence, Mamdani said, "I absolutely do not support the way the Iranian government has responded to that."

IRAN ISRAEL AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI ZOHRAN MAMDANI OPERATION EPIC FURY

Very fast.

He noticed. He just didn't care.

This seems to be a solid interpretation of this. Iranians in NYC didn't feel threatened by the bombings, and Mamdani needs their votes.

But the mask is off now.

Polling must be catastrophically bad.

He lies frequently. He promised free transportation and can't deliver. He promised transparency and is using encrypted apps to communicate with staff. So it's no surprise he's probably lying about Iran, too.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

