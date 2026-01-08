The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris
Why the Trump DOJ Is Suing Arizona and Connecticut

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 08, 2026 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Trump administration is trying to shore up security for our elections, but almost half the states want no part of it. They’ve been ordered to turn over their voter rolls, but they have refused. Connecticut and Arizona are the two most recent to be slapped with a lawsuit by the Trump Justice Department for failing to turn over their voter information yesterday (via DOJ):

Today, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced that it has filed federal lawsuits against the States of Arizona and Connecticut for failure to produce their full voter registration lists upon request. This brings the Justice Department’s nationwide total to 23 states and the District of Columbia. 

“This Department of Justice has now sued 23 states for failing to provide voter roll data and will continue filing lawsuits to protect American elections,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Accurate voter rolls are the foundation of election integrity, and any state that fails to meet this basic obligation of transparency can expect to see us in court.” 

“Accurate voter rolls are essential to ensuring that American citizens’ votes count only once, and only with other eligible voters,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to safeguarding fair and free elections, and will hold states accountable when they refuse to respect our federal elections laws.” 

According to the lawsuits, the Attorney General is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs. The Attorney General also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists. 

Related:

ARIZONA CONNECTICUT DOJ LAWSUIT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, will not abide by this order, citing privacy concerns. He also argued that the state has the ultimate authority over its voter rolls, according to Courthouse News Service. Connecticut voiced similar privacy concerns about how this information might be used.  

Yeah, they don’t want to turn over illegal voters who might be subject to deportation. 

