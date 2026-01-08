Jimmy Kimmel's Rant About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Shows Why Comedians Can't Do Politics Anymore

No, Jimmy Kimmel shouldn’t be yanked off the air for this—we’ve been there on Charlie Kirk with that suspension. The late-night host never apologized for his atrocious remarks about the assassination, so these remarks about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis are par for the course. It’s painfully unfunny. It’s not a funny monologue, a now-lost art for late-night comedy, and it peddles straight lies about the shooting.

Jimmy Kimmel pushes the narrative that President Trump is ordering ICE to kill Americans:



"He isn't just killing people overseas..."



"Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis! Get the f*ck out of all of these cities!"



Why is ABC allowing such sick depravity on their network? pic.twitter.com/wsOUkCrxoe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 8, 2026

What video are these people watching, because a) the driver, Renee Nicole Good, did try to ram federal agents. She hit one before she got shot, if Kimmel watched all the angles, which I bet he didn’t, because he’s an idiot, and b) she was armed—she was driving a 3,00lbs vehicle.

Of course, he played a clip of soy-boy Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey telling ICE to leave the city. That’s not going to happen, especially for someone like you, sir. Kimmel also tried to claim that Trump was going around deploying federal agents to kill Americans.

To the Left, who seem incapable of understanding how to live in civilized society, you don’t riot when things don’t go your way. And not attacking police, and not using your car to ram them, is the best way to ensure you don’t get shot and killed.

End of lesson, you miserable, whiny, petulant morons.