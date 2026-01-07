VIP
Why Do They Try to Make Bad Things Cool?
Did You Miss This Story About Alleged Medicaid Fraud From a Somali-Run Health...
A YouTuber's Follow-Up Video on Minnesota Fraud Is Just as Wild
Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her...
VIP
Did You Miss Harmeet Dhillon Body Slamming This Anti-Trump Republican?
Venezuela Is a Win for America, a Loss for Canada
Hollywood vs. Individualism
VIP
Women Beware the 'Judgement-Free Zone'
BREAKING: U.S. Forces Attempt to Board Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Atlantic
Newsom Tries to Take Credit for L.A. Fire Cleanup. There's Just One Problem.
Leftists in Oregon Want Segregated Swimming Pools
Venezuela: It All Depends on the Meaning of the Word 'Run'
The Dividends of Operation Absolute Resolve
If the President Doesn’t Run a Bureaucracy, No One Does. That’s Authoritarianism.
Tipsheet

Of Course, the Washington Post Was All Over This Story About an Ex-Policeman's Posting an Anti-Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 07, 2026 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

We wrote about this stuff under Biden, so must here—and yes, it’s still creepy. In Tennessee, a retired police officer posted what The Washington Post described as an anti-Trump meme. Hell, the local police department saw it as such, and they reportedly jailed him for it. He was imprisoned for almost 40 days on suspicion that he was “threatening mass violence.” It was a comment on a Facebook page about a local vigil for Charlie Kirk, the TPUSA founder who was assassinated last September, that led to this police visit, one that, regardless of political differences, wasn’t warranted. The Washington Post grabbed onto this story last December (via WaPo):

Advertisement

Attorneys for Larry Bushart, 61, filed a lawsuit in federal court … against a sheriff, an investigator and Perry County, which lies about halfway between Nashville and Memphis. The suit alleges that they violated Bushart’s First and Fourth Amendment rights when they ordered his arrest in September and held him for five weeks on charges of threatening mass violence — all in response to what Bushart contends was a harmless social media meme. 

“In America, we do not jail people for political speech,” the lawsuit states. “Yet Larry Bushart spent 37 days behind bars simply for speaking his mind. It took a national uproar about his detention for Perry County officials to drop the charge against Mr. Bushart — a charge officials knew from the outset was unfounded.” 

[…] 

Law enforcement officers knocked on Bushart’s door on Sept. 21 because Perry investigators were interested in one of the more than 100 posts he had published that day. 

In a local Facebook group, Bushart had commented on a post about a local vigil held the day before for Kirk, the charismatic organizer who helped lead a conservative youth movement on American campuses. Bushart replied with a preexisting meme that depicted Trump and quoted a remark Trump had made — “We have to get over it” — after a deadly January 2024 shooting at Perry High School in Iowa. 

The post include the phrase, “This seems relevant today ….” 

Weems said some people in Perry County, Tennessee, interpreted the meme as a threat to their local high school, which is named “Perry County High School.” He told Nashville’s NewsChannel 5 that “multiple people” had complained but did not specify how many. 

[…] 

“I spent over three decades in law enforcement, and have the utmost respect for the law,” Bushart said … in a statement provided by attorneys from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which is representing him. “But I also know my rights, and I was arrested for nothing more than refusing to be bullied into censorship.” 

Recommended

Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT

Yeah, not the most sensitive comment, but Bushart has the right to make it. As for us, well, liberals and leftists are supremely annoying, but they have the right to engage in these antics, and we have the right to mock them. Now, the difference is that one side—the Left—has started to engage in domestic terrorism and political violence. They killed Kirk, they shot up an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas, and they assassinated two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC. 

Still, what Bushart did was legal. And when Biden’s FBI was harassing people for posting memes that mocked the former president, that, too, was creepy. Though I’m sure not as much ink was devoted to these stories in the Post. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks Matt Vespa
A YouTuber's Follow-Up Video on Minnesota Fraud Is Just as Wild Matt Vespa
Did You Miss This Story About Alleged Medicaid Fraud From a Somali-Run Health Services Provider in Maine? Matt Vespa
Trump White House Laughs at This Lib Media Outlet for Taking Their January 6 Bait Matt Vespa
Minnesota's Legislative Auditor Just Dropped a Bombshell on Tim Walz Amy Curtis
Here's What Happened When Some Guy Tried to Doxx the Commander of Delta Force Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement