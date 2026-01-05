Hilton Hotels Racing to Do Damage Control Over Flap With ICE Agent Reservations
Tipsheet

The AZ Supreme Court Just Got Evacuated. Here's Why.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 05, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It was a chaotic day for staffers inside the Arizona Supreme Court building, which had to be evacuated over a suspicious package that tested positive for explosives. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is on the scene, with assurances from authorities that the package will be safely dealt with, though details remain scarce (via 12News):

Law enforcement officials responded to the Arizona Supreme Court building in downtown Phoenix on Monday to investigate a "suspicious package." 

The package was apparently sent to the court's mail room and "tested positive for homemade explosives," according to an email sent out to court staff.  

12News has learned that the Arizona Supreme Court building was evacuated as a result of the suspicious package. 

[…] 

This region of downtown Phoenix, located near 15th Avenue and Washington Street, is the site of several state government buildings. 

Administrative operations for the supreme and appellate courts could be affected by Monday's incident, according to a spokesperson for the state supreme court.

ARIZONA CRIME

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated. 

