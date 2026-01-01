How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026
Independent Journalist Found Four More Shady Somali-run Daycare Centers in Washington

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 01, 2026 6:30 AM
Cam Higby did a nice teaser regarding his investigation into the alleged daycare fraud in Washington State. As in Nick Shirley’s video exposing daycare fraud in Minneapolis, Higby is going door to door, literally asking what exactly these locations do. The obvious answer should be about enrolling children since that’s what these centers are supposed to be, but that’s not what Higby and Jonathan Choe found:

Related:

CRIME WASHINGTON

So, which state is next?

