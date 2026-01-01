Independent Journalist Found Four More Shady Somali-run Daycare Centers in Washington

Cam Higby did a nice teaser regarding his investigation into the alleged daycare fraud in Washington State. As in Nick Shirley’s video exposing daycare fraud in Minneapolis, Higby is going door to door, literally asking what exactly these locations do. The obvious answer should be about enrolling children since that’s what these centers are supposed to be, but that’s not what Higby and Jonathan Choe found:

Advertisement

🚨SOMALI FRAUD IN WASHINGTON: @choeshow and I spent yesterday investigating Somali daycares in WA.



“Dhagash Childcare” has received over $210,000 just this year. People living at the address claim there has never been a daycare there.



We lay out the facts in this teaser ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KNkmJfV2Ss — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 30, 2025

I went to 4 more Somali childcare locations today.



Two told me they weren’t childcares despite receiving hundreds of thousands of tax payer dollars.



One which claimed they weren’t a childcare received over $800,000 since 2023.



It’s all on camera. It will be uncovered. pic.twitter.com/D7aTuaatxK — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 31, 2025

A daycare SCAM is being run out of this $715,000 house in Kent, WA.



They’ve received $800,000 since 2023. They currently have 3 children enrolled according to the DCYF website. pic.twitter.com/eH7FF1yCuX — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 31, 2025

Legitimate Somali daycare businesses should have nothing to fear. I’ve encountered multiple legitimate businesses.



It’s very easy to tell the difference. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 31, 2025

🚨 MORE DAYCARE FRAUD | WASHINGTON



Omar Muna S Daycare in Kent, WA is serving 2 children according to the DCYF. They’ve taken in roughly $200,000 from the DCYF this year.



One person living in the house, that the State indicates is a daycare - says she’s unaware of a daycare pic.twitter.com/TXjbY2YL1N — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 31, 2025

So, which state is next?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!