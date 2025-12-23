The National Guard Is Being Deployed in New Orleans for an Extended Period. Here's Why.

The Supreme Court ordered President Trump to halt his plans to deploy the National Guard to Chicago today. Still, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is deploying his units to New Orleans to aid local law enforcement in maintaining order. We have Christmas, New Year's, and college playoff football coming to the Big Easy. National Guard units will remain in NoLa until at least Mardi Gras (via Nola):

About 350 members of the Louisiana National Guard will deploy to New Orleans for two months to support law enforcement and “enhance capabilities, stabilize the environment, assist in reducing crime and restoring public trust,” according to a news release.

The troops will help beef up security in the French Quarter for New Year’s Eve, the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras, the release said.

[…]

The deployment is under federal Title 32 status, which means the Guard will continue to report to Landry and Friloux, but will be paid for by the federal government.

It’s a smaller deployment than the one Landry asked President Donald Trump to deploy in October. Landry could deploy the Guard himself, but his request to Trump would allow the federal government to pick up the tab for the operation.