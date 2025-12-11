Remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Well...

They haven’t deported this clown already. Given how unelected, rogue judges have operated, it doesn’t shock me. The Democrats tried to make the Abrego Garcia story a 21st-century Rosa Parks tale. Instead, his criminal past, including his alleged MS-13 ties and human trafficking shenanigans, was exposed.

His beating his wife was also revealed. The man is trash, and he should be deported, but he keeps being saved by the anti-Trump judicial coup unfolding before our eyes. Today, a federal judge ordered his immediate release from ICE custody (via ABC News):

BREAKING — U.S. Judge Paula Xinis orders the Trump administration to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE custody immediately. pic.twitter.com/tsn1ayffsb — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) December 11, 2025

BREAKING: A federal judge just ordered ICE to immediately release Kilmar Abrego Garcia. His legal team must be told exactly when and where it’ll happen, and he’ll go back to the release conditions from his criminal case. pic.twitter.com/8yEchPfPMo — Jim Lokay (@Lokay) December 11, 2025

A federal judge has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said in her order on Thursday that "since Abrego Garcia's wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority." Xinis said that the absence of a removal order prevents the government from removing Abrego Garcia from the U.S. Earlier this month, government asked Xinis to dissolve a ban on Abrego Garcia's removal to Liberia, saying it had received assurances from the Liberian government that he will not be persecuted or tortured should he be deported there.

He’s going back, guys. One way or another, he’s going back.

Garcia is facing charges over his alleged human smuggling operations in Tennessee. He's pleaded not guilty.

🚨 JUST IN: Activist judge orders the RELEASE of MS-13 gang member and wife beater Kilmar Abrego Garcia while he awaits deportation



Obama Judge Paula Xinis made the decision.



IMPEACH THIS JUDGE and DEPORT HIM! pic.twitter.com/ev2W7UaUFw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 11, 2025

This is naked judicial activism by an Obama appointed judge. This order lacks any valid legal basis and we will continue to fight this tooth and nail in the courts. https://t.co/HofO0X8S7o — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 11, 2025

