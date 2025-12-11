White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing
Trump Administration Official Demonstrates Just How Dangerous Biden's Policies Were
GOP Lawmakers Are Sounding the Alarm on What's Affecting Americans the Most
So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker...
Trump Rages Against This Stupid Tradition Democrats Are Using to Block His Appointments
Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud
Things Are So Bad in San Francisco, Residents Are Forced to Take Drastic...
The Latest Recipients of the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism...
Tim Walz Is Lying About ICE Arresting American Citizens
Turns Out There's a Massive Loophole in Minnesota's Paid Leave Program
Insurrection: Anti-ICE Protesters Disrupt House Homeland Security Committee Hearing
Republicans Were Right. Socialized Medicine Leads to Death Panels.
Democrat Asks How Obamacare Drove Up Healthcare Costs — Basic Economics Has the...
Noem Goes Off on Dem Who Refers to DC Terror Attack on National...
Democrat Senator Lashes Out As Others in His Party Inch Toward Sanity on...
Tipsheet

Remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Well...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 11, 2025 10:17 AM
X/@ChrisVanHollen

They haven’t deported this clown already. Given how unelected, rogue judges have operated, it doesn’t shock me. The Democrats tried to make the Abrego Garcia story a 21st-century Rosa Parks tale. Instead, his criminal past, including his alleged MS-13 ties and human trafficking shenanigans, was exposed. 

Advertisement

His beating his wife was also revealed. The man is trash, and he should be deported, but he keeps being saved by the anti-Trump judicial coup unfolding before our eyes. Today, a federal judge ordered his immediate release from ICE custody (via ABC News): 

A federal judge has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention. 

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said in her order on Thursday that "since Abrego Garcia's wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority."

Xinis said that the absence of a removal order prevents the government from removing Abrego Garcia from the U.S. 

Earlier this month, government asked Xinis to dissolve a ban on Abrego Garcia's removal to Liberia, saying it had received assurances from the Liberian government that he will not be persecuted or tortured should he be deported there.

Recommended

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES

He’s going back, guys. One way or another, he’s going back. 

Garcia is facing charges over his alleged human smuggling operations in Tennessee. He's pleaded not guilty. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Things Are So Bad in San Francisco, Residents Are Forced to Take Drastic Safety Measures Amy Curtis
There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
Democrat Asks How Obamacare Drove Up Healthcare Costs — Basic Economics Has the Answer Dmitri Bolt
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
Innocent Venezuelan Fishermen: 'Hands Up! Don't Shoot!' Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Advertisement