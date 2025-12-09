NBC News Really Thought They Had Something With This ICE Story, Huh?

Man, this is unintentionally funny. NBC News really thought it had cornered Immigration and Customs Enforcement with its analysis of the arrests made by the federal agency. The Left and their media allies are trying to find something awry with the raids.

The Trump administration is sucking the political lifeblood of the Democratic Party with these deportations, which is why they’re so against them. It’s not about due process, human rights, etc., these raids pose a clear and present danger to the survivability of the illiberal, regional, snobby, and exclusionary Democratic Party. If you come here illegally, you’ve broken the law, and you will go. Period. Also, you clowns knew that illegals without so-called criminal records, to use the liberals’ word games here, were also on the ‘adios list.’

Sure, start with the criminal aliens, but anyone who is here illegally is going back. Thank you for your attention to this matter (via NBC News):

How lazy are you? pic.twitter.com/DV43JG0vOf — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 8, 2025

If they were here illegally they had a "criminal history," dinguses. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 8, 2025

This really, really doesn’t convey what they hoped it would https://t.co/c6puuEkfTO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 9, 2025

More than a third of the roughly 220,000 people arrested by ICE officers in the first nine months of the Trump administration had no criminal histories, according to new data. The data, which includes ICE arrests from Jan. 20 to Oct. 15, shows that nearly 75,000 people with no criminal records have been swept up in immigration operations that the president and his top officials have said would target murderers, rapists and gang members. “It contradicts what the administration has been saying about people who are convicted criminals and that they are going after the worst of the worst,” said Ariel Ruiz Soto, senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute. The figures provide the most revealing look to date into the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. They were shared by the University of California, Berkeley’s Deportation Data Project, which obtained them through a lawsuit brought against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The data is compiled by an internal ICE office that handles arrest, detention and deportation data. The administration stopped regularly posting detailed information on ICE arrests in January.

That’s a lot of text to dissect different groups of people who should be deported, NBC.

They're all going back–all illegal aliens. That's the law.

