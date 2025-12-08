Read This NYT Article on Biden's Failed Immigration Policies. Trump's Return Was All But Assured

It’s not like you didn’t know this already: Joe Biden’s incompetence ushered in the return of Donald J. Trump. Yet, there were plenty of opportunities for Biden and the Democrats to prevent what would become the greatest political comeback of all time. Why didn’t this happen? For some reason, Biden and his crew of invalids thought that Americans wouldn’t mind that the southern border would be awash with illegal aliens, and that any enforcement measures would turn Latino voters against Democrats.

Ironically, the latter is why there was such a violent swing to Trump with Hispanic voters in the 2024 election. They were warned, and they ignored it. It’s part of the ethos of the Democratic Party, and Biden especially—he knows best. It’s more maddening that Biden has this unearned arrogance, a man who’s been wrong about almost everything, yet thinks he can call the shots. For four years, we suffered under the idiocy of this man, and this lengthy New York Times article paints a picture of a man who willfully tried to destroy the country. There are laws, Joe. You must enforce them. If you don’t, you endure the humiliation of being booted off the ticket by your own party. Oh, and do we need to rehash that maybe Joe didn’t know where he was during his presidency? You already know that, but this NYT piece is brutal [emphasis mine]:

In the weeks after Joseph R. Biden Jr. was elected president, advisers delivered a warning: His approach to immigration could prove disastrous. Mr. Biden had pledged to treat unauthorized immigrants more humanely than President Donald J. Trump, who generated widespread backlash by separating migrant children from their parents. But Mr. Biden was now president-elect, and his positions threatened to drastically increase border crossings, experts advising his transition team warned in a Zoom briefing in the final weeks of 2020, according to people with direct knowledge of that briefing. That jump, they said, could provoke a political crisis. “Chaos” was the word the advisers had used in a memo during the campaign. They offered a range of options to avert that crisis, by better deterring migrants. Mr. Biden seemed to grasp the risk. But he and his top aides failed to act on those recommendations. […] …a New York Times examination of Mr. Biden’s record found that he and his closest advisers repeatedly rebuffed recommendations that could have addressed the border crisis faster, and eased what became a potent issue for Mr. Trump as he sought to return to the White House and justify the aggressive tactics roiling American cities today Former Biden administration officials told The Times that Mr. Biden and his circle of close confidants — including Ron Klain, who was chief of staff during the president’s first two years, Mike Donilon, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and Anita Dunn — made two crucial errors. First, they underestimated the scale of migration that was coming. Second, they failed to appreciate the political reaction to that migration — believing that stronger enforcement would alienate Latino and progressive voters, and also that a border surge would not be an important issue to most voters. Those calculations would later prove to be mistaken, with many voters, including Latinos, citing immigration as a reason for supporting Mr. Trump in 2024. […] …as public concern over border security grew, partly in response to Mr. Biden’s own actions, his administration proved catastrophically slow to change course, former aides said. The president and his closest aides treated immigration as a distraction from other issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. Aides stressed that the Biden administration faced a steep challenge addressing a border crisis while adhering to outdated immigration laws. But they lamented that Mr. Biden never articulated a clear vision or pushed his cabinet secretaries to coordinate their efforts on immigration in the way that Mr. Trump has. […] The shooting in Washington last month that killed one National Guard soldier and left another critically injured has renewed scrutiny of Mr. Biden’s immigration programs. The suspect arrived through Operation Allies Welcome, which offered entry to Afghans fleeing the Taliban in 2021. A spokeswoman for Mr. Biden declined to make him available for an interview.

Of course, Biden won’t comment—he can’t. He’s too stupid. But inadvertently, this article was a damning indictment of the Democrats on public policy and safety. Like Obama, paralysis by analysis was highlighted here, with a healthy side dish of incompetence. Obama had Syria. Biden fumbled immigration. The only difference is that when Syria became a source of embarrassment for Obama, he didn’t need to worry about re-election.

What a pathetic administration we had before Trump 2.0.

