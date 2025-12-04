Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal
Here's a Great Rundown of the Lib Media's Coverage of the National Guard Shooter. It'll Give You Whiplash

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 04, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The National Guard shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is the real victim, and we should feel bad for him. No, we don’t. He’s a murderer. Lakanwal, an Afghan national, drove from Washington State to the capital to commit his Thanksgiving Eve attack. He shot two members of the National Guard, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, near the White House. Beckstrom died the following day, while Wolfe remains in critical condition. He is showing signs of consciousness, though.  

The liberal media has decided to take the obvious route: blame Trump, wonder why the Guard was deployed, question their mission in DC, enhancing public safety, and then expound on how bad Lakanwal had it here post-Afghanistan exit.  

Who cares about the latter? The man was an asset, working with U.S. Special Forces and intelligence units hunting down terrorists—you don’t bring these people onto your soil. They’re mercenaries. Second, being unable to acclimate gives one a license to kill. Two, yes, this shooting does rehash the vetting issues that were brought up during the 2021 dash out of Afghanistan. Third, data showed the National Guard's deployment in the capital reduced crime and improved safety, even the Washington Post editorial board agreed. So, what’s with all the ‘the Guard shouldn’t have been there, and orange man—bad’ nonsense? Drew Holden had another epic thread breaking down the atrocious media coverage. It’s CTE-inducing, folks:

Related:

AFGHANISTAN DOMESTIC TERRORISM LIBERAL MEDIA MASS SHOOTING MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY
Again, the whiplash from this acid trip in liberal thinking is always wild. Yet, it always has the same ending, which is that liberals are dead wrong about everything. Libs, there are headlines from a few weeks ago that undercut every attack you’re hurling at Trump regarding this National Guard deployment in DC. Also, if deflection is your aim, please do better. 

No, actually, stop and shut up.  

Joe Biden’s policies got service members killed again. That’s the real story, but we know why your silent about it. 

