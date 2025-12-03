VIP
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Couldn't Wait to Rip Apart This Liberal Anti-Trump Talking Point

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 03, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings can sniff out the BS, and last week was no exception. The issues on the table were mass deportation and immigration enforcement, and the Democrats’ shoddy ‘illegal orders’ circus. The former is being accentuated by the heinous attack on our National Guard in Washington, DC, where two members, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were shot by an Afghan national. Beckstrom later passed away from her wounds. 

Jennings was unconvinced by a liberal guest claiming that two-time Trump supporters are telling her that they don’t support the president’s mass deportation agenda—this isn’t what they voted for. Jennings was aghast. Also, this is a classic line that leads into fake news. It’s the perfect set-up to lend false credibility to liberal talking points. Host Abby Phillip tried to cite polling. 

You can’t gauge us, guys. When will you learn? Second, Jennings made a good point: if there are any issues among Trump supporters about the president’s immigration agenda that might be muddying the polling waters, it’s that we’re not deporting people fast enough. Still, the 'two-time Trump supporters tell me' schtick is laughable. Look at Jennings' reaction–he can't wait to slap it down.

As for the Democrats’ ‘Trump is issuing illegal orders’ narrative, Jennings also sliced that to pieces. It’s too easy. Why? Because how Democrats are behaving and pushing back on Trump is too stupid for words. 

