What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger the Libs

Democrats are infuriated that Operation Southern Spear is successful. These are their future voters, and the Trump administration is cooking them from the air. For weeks, our forces have been eliminating narco-terrorists from above. It’s caused severe political heartburn for Democrats, who have used this operation to thread in a ‘don’t follow illegal orders’ stunt to our service members.

Advertisement

In today’s press briefing at the Pentagon, Department of War Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson assured that the strikes against the narco-terrorists are legal, vetted by military and civilian lawyers. The Department of War remains steadfast in its mission to assist President Trump for any eventual need in this area, and they know everyone turned into an ashtray by these strikes was a narco-terrorist. DoW stands by any decision made by the White House regarding this ongoing operation in the Western Hemisphere. Wilson added that every boat destroyed saves 25,000 American lives.

Every drug boat that the United States has struck contained NARCOTICS.



Our intelligence has confirmed that they are NARCO-TERRORISTS, and we stand by it. pic.twitter.com/NbVaM2n8ZY — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) December 2, 2025

Earlier today, during a cabinet meeting, Secretary Hegseth provided an update, noting that this mission has become so successful that they had to halt some airstrikes because they couldn’t find any boats. That doesn’t mean Southern Spear is over.

Hegseth added that they’ve only just begun sending these people to the bottom of the ocean.

CUE THE MELTDOWNS: @SecWar says they've "only just begun striking narco-boats and putting narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean." pic.twitter.com/Dro2i6Cpkw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 2, 2025

#BREAKING: Hegseth says: 'We had to pause strikes because it's hard to find drug boats right now.' — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) December 2, 2025

Cue the meltdowns.

Hegseth is under fire over this story about a second airstrike on a narco boat that some are trying to paint as a war crime. It wasn't. Hegseth didn't order the second strike. The New York Times, of all places, debunked this fake news story. The Secretary of War clarified that he didn't see any survivors due to the fog of war, and tha fact that there was debris, smoke, and flames everywhere (via NBC News):