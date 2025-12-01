VIP
Bye Bye Narco Terrorists
What the Hell Is Wrong With Democrats?
VIP
Some Holiday Media Leftovers About Drug Boat Strikes, and Blaming Anything but a...
Bedford Springs Delights With Small-Town Christmas Charm
A 'Permanent Pause'
If Young People Want More Affordability, They Should Get Jobs
Tucker's Endgame
Kevin Hassett Says America Just Had ‘The Best Black Friday That We’ve Ever...
Tim Walz Could Face Possible Criminal Charges Over Somali Fraud Scheme in Minnesota
Caregiving for Dementia Patients: What Family Dynamics Reveal About Modern America
Hospital Price Transparency Has a 'Nonprofit' Problem
Bring Charlie Brown Back to Broadcast
The US-China Crossroads: Time for American Corporates to Choose Sides
As an Entrepreneur Lands a Reusable Orbital Rocket Booster, Central Planners Sneer at...
Tipsheet

Karoline Leavitt Put on a Clinic Defending Secure Borders and Interests in Today's Press Briefing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 01, 2025 9:30 PM
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had another tour de force performance at today’s press briefing, defending this administration’s immigration and national security policies while also extending condolences to the two National Guardsmen who were gunned down during the Thanksgiving Eve attack in Washington, DC. 

Advertisement

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed. Andrew Wolfe, 24, has reportedly regained consciousness. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national on an expired visa, traveled from Washington State to commit this shooting. It led to President Trump suspending all immigration applications for Afghans and a promise to end all migration from the third world outright. 

Leavitt explained the reasoning this afternoon:  

Blasted Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies for creating this mess, later gave a lengthy defense that secure borders are in the national interest: 

Recommended

Tucker's Endgame Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN DONALD TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT NATIONAL SECURITY
Advertisement

Offered clarity in our ongoing operations against narco-terrorists in the Caribbean:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker's Endgame Alan Joseph Bauer
What the Hell Is Wrong With Democrats? Derek Hunter
The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Tim Walz Could Face Possible Criminal Charges Over Somali Fraud Scheme in Minnesota Dmitri Bolt
Tim Walz Is Elbows-Deep in Minnesota's Fraud Scandal Amy Curtis
How Trump Reacted to the Media Asking Him About Why He Called Tim Walz 'Retarded' Is Amazing Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tucker's Endgame Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement