Karoline Leavitt Put on a Clinic Defending Secure Borders and Interests in Today's Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had another tour de force performance at today’s press briefing, defending this administration’s immigration and national security policies while also extending condolences to the two National Guardsmen who were gunned down during the Thanksgiving Eve attack in Washington, DC.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed. Andrew Wolfe, 24, has reportedly regained consciousness. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national on an expired visa, traveled from Washington State to commit this shooting. It led to President Trump suspending all immigration applications for Afghans and a promise to end all migration from the third world outright.

.@PressSec pays respects to the patriots who were shot by an Afghan National last week.



"Sarah and Andrew represent the very best of America...



both of them truly embody the profound words spoken by Jesus Christ in the gospel, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down…

Leavitt explained the reasoning this afternoon:

Karoline Leavitt just explained EXACTLY why President Trump is so determined to double & triple down on his mass deportation agenda.



Let's go. pic.twitter.com/aQRBuAozEo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2025

Karoline Leavitt: "The threat in our interior remains real and urgent/"

Blasted Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies for creating this mess, later gave a lengthy defense that secure borders are in the national interest:

.@PressSec only brings FACT:



The terrorist who just gunned down our National Guard troops blocks from the White House? An Afghan flown here by Biden in Sept 2021 during the catastrophic Afghanistan surrender.



13 heroes dead in Kabul…now our own soldiers shot on U.S. soil by…

@PressSec explains PERFECTLY how POTUS is handling immigration and why:



"President Trump believes that he has a sacred obligation to REVERSE the calamity of mass unchecked migration into our country!"



POTUS is ...

- re examining ALL Afghans imported into the country by Biden…

"Leaders have a duty to DEFEND and ADVANCE the interests of their own people, not foreign nationals. Leaders also have a duty to preserve the integrity and character of our nation's national identity." — @PressSec

Reporter: "AreN'T ReFuGeeS aDdiNg To Our NatIon"s ChAractEr?"@PressSec: "I'll tell you what does NOT add to our nation's character, is refugees who come here under the alleged plights of asylum ... & then come to the US to abuse our systems & rip off American taxpayers"



BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/2dmD7LBAaQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2025

Offered clarity in our ongoing operations against narco-terrorists in the Caribbean:

.@PressSec REMINDS the fake news WHY these lethal strikes are taking place:



"This administration, has designated these narco terrorists as foreign terrorist organizations.



The president has a RIGHT to take them out if they are threatening the USA & if they're bringing…

@PressSec confirms that the Sec. War did NOT give the order to strike the narco boat a second time, Admiral Bradley did—and he had every right to.



"POTUS and Sec. Hegseth has made it clear that presidentially designated narco terrorist groups are subject to LETHAL targeting in…

