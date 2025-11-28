Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
Mark Kelly Is Finding Out
Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate
Here's What Happened to the DOJ Worker Who Doxxed an ICE Agent
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Tears Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Georgia Case in Less...
National Guardswoman Who Was Shot in DC Ambush Has Died
Aftyn Behn's Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Goes Far Beyond Defunding the Police
VIP
It Has Been a Week Filled With Fraud in the Press – We...
Is Civil War Inevitable?
How to Remain Grounded and Thankful Amid the Chaos
Sum of All Hatreds
CBS Exploits a Murdering Mother Superior
Dick Cheney: Always Unintimidated
Fuel Hikes, Fear, and a Regime on the Brink
Tipsheet

Watch Trump Totally Cook This Reporter Over This Stupid Question

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 28, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump delivered the tragic update on the ambush that targeted members of the National Guard in Washington, DC this week. Two guardsmen were shot by an Afghan national who overstayed his visa. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, shot Sarah Breckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, near the White House on Thanksgiving Eve. Breckstrom passed away yesterday. 

Advertisement

Lakanwal arrived under the Biden administration, having previously worked with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan. He’s been formally charged, though it could be upgraded, given the death of Ms. Breckstrom. Trump has rightly blamed Joe Biden and his disastrous immigration policies for this attack. 

Recommended

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN CRIME DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

A reporter asked why, and the president tore into her.

Because they let him! Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in on a plane — along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here,” replied the president. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Happened to the DOJ Worker Who Doxxed an ICE Agent Matt Vespa
Is Civil War Inevitable? Mark Lewis
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Tears Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Georgia Case in Less Than Two Minutes Matt Vespa
Mike Johnson Warns Trump On Healthcare Plan Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Advertisement