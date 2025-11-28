Watch Trump Totally Cook This Reporter Over This Stupid Question

President Trump delivered the tragic update on the ambush that targeted members of the National Guard in Washington, DC this week. Two guardsmen were shot by an Afghan national who overstayed his visa. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, shot Sarah Breckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, near the White House on Thanksgiving Eve. Breckstrom passed away yesterday.

BREAKING - @POTUS announces that one of the national guardsmen who was attacked by a foreign radical, has passed away.



May God be with U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of Summersville, WV, and her family. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/QkF10Y5U9g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 28, 2025

President Trump posted the following image on Truth Social, stating:



“This is part of the horrendous airlift from Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our Country totally unvetted and unchecked. We will fix it, but will never forget what Crooked Joe Biden and… pic.twitter.com/mG1lYLN1sn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 28, 2025

Lakanwal arrived under the Biden administration, having previously worked with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan. He’s been formally charged, though it could be upgraded, given the death of Ms. Breckstrom. Trump has rightly blamed Joe Biden and his disastrous immigration policies for this attack.

A reporter asked why, and the president tore into her.

Because they let him! Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in on a plane — along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here,” replied the president.

REPORTER: "Why do you blame the Biden Administration?"



POTUS: "Because they let him! Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in on a plane — along with thousands of other people that SHOULDN'T BE HERE." pic.twitter.com/0kCdJEATVJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 28, 2025

