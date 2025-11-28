Here's What Happened to the DOJ Worker Who Doxxed an ICE Agent

A federal employee with the Department of Justice landed herself in hot water over her anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement antics in June. Karen Olvera De Leon of Cameron County, Texas, was booked on terrorism charges after she allegedly doxxed an ICE agent following a local raid. This was a livestreamed event, where a commenter hurled vitriol at the federal agents, leading to another, allegedly De Leon, exposing the agent’s identity (via KRGV):

#BREAKING : A DOJ worker was just charged with terrorism for doxxing ICE agents.

HOLY CRAP! A DOJ EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN ARRESTED for doxxing an agent to a person on a live stream with his personal info in Texas. There is a SICK AND TWISTED ROT within our DOJ that still exists. It MUST be rooted out. Make an example of this lady! Of course she's a KAREN! pic.twitter.com/QiuihPVtvl

Karen Olvera De Leon was booked on Thursday on charges of terrorism and tampering with or fabricating evidence, Cameron County jail records show.

According to the news release, Olvera De Leon’s arrest is linked to a June 9 federal enforcement operation conducted in Cameron County that bystanders filmed and livestreamed on social media.

“A male subject joined the chat and made an online death threat towards one of the federal agents involved in the operation,” the news release stated. “A viewer of the live stream commented providing the identity of the federal agent to the person making the threat.”

Olvera De Leon was identified as the viewer who provided the federal agent’s identity.

Jail records show Olvera De Leon was released on a $20,000 bond.

De Leon is an employee of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brownsville, Texas.