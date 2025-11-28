Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
Mark Kelly Is Finding Out
Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Tears Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Georgia Case in Less...
Watch Trump Totally Cook This Reporter Over This Stupid Question
National Guardswoman Who Was Shot in DC Ambush Has Died
Aftyn Behn's Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Goes Far Beyond Defunding the Police
VIP
It Has Been a Week Filled With Fraud in the Press – We...
Is Civil War Inevitable?
How to Remain Grounded and Thankful Amid the Chaos
Sum of All Hatreds
CBS Exploits a Murdering Mother Superior
Dick Cheney: Always Unintimidated
Fuel Hikes, Fear, and a Regime on the Brink
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened to the DOJ Worker Who Doxxed an ICE Agent

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 28, 2025 6:50 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A federal employee with the Department of Justice landed herself in hot water over her anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement antics in June. Karen Olvera De Leon of Cameron County, Texas, was booked on terrorism charges after she allegedly doxxed an ICE agent following a local raid. This was a livestreamed event, where a commenter hurled vitriol at the federal agents, leading to another, allegedly De Leon, exposing the agent’s identity (via KRGV): 

Advertisement

Karen Olvera De Leon was booked on Thursday on charges of terrorism and tampering with or fabricating evidence, Cameron County jail records show.

According to the news release, Olvera De Leon’s arrest is linked to a June 9 federal enforcement operation conducted in Cameron County that bystanders filmed and livestreamed on social media.  

“A male subject joined the chat and made an online death threat towards one of the federal agents involved in the operation,” the news release stated. “A viewer of the live stream commented providing the identity of the federal agent to the person making the threat.” 

Olvera De Leon was identified as the viewer who provided the federal agent’s identity.  

Jail records show Olvera De Leon was released on a $20,000 bond. 

De Leon is an employee of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brownsville, Texas.  

Recommended

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE TERRORISM

What a whackjob. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Is Civil War Inevitable? Mark Lewis
Watch Trump Totally Cook This Reporter Over This Stupid Question Matt Vespa
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Tears Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Georgia Case in Less Than Two Minutes Matt Vespa
Mike Johnson Warns Trump On Healthcare Plan Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Advertisement