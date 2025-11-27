The Attack on These Two National Guardsmen Is Joe Biden's Fault

I thought we were done with this clown, at least until he passed away and we could rip apart the failed, short, and laughably unimpressive of President Drool-in-Soup. Joe Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws created the migrant mayhem we’re seeing in our communities.

His Afghan policy imported hordes of terrorists. We know this because one of them shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, on November 26. The suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national, here illegally after overstaying his visa, and was imported to our shores in 2021.

We know that the Biden administration was awash with incompetents and borderline reprobates. Still, they also said, incredibly, that the hordes of Afghans fleeing Kabul when the Taliban retook the country were all vetted. The Biden administration’s pivot for this significant foreign policy failure in Afghanistan was to treat importing a bunch of third-world folks like this as the Berlin Airlift 2.0. It wasn’t—it was Joe Biden being a moron, and we’re still paying for it.

FLASHBACK: Email obtained by @HawleyMO shows the Biden admin ordered them to fill up planes with Afghan “refugees” even without vetting them.



Troops on the ground said they were shocked by Biden’s failure to vet these Afghans before bringing them into our country. pic.twitter.com/JMDrI6O7zU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2025

FLASHBACK: Jen Psaki on Afghan refugees: "I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and background check process." pic.twitter.com/ep4aBrVjmQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2025

One day ago. He posted this one day ago.



This may be the worst aged post in social media history. pic.twitter.com/5CBygJ5ziZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 27, 2025

Stephen Miller with a TRUTH NUKE: “[President Trump’s] government is going to accelerate efforts to review every person added to this country over the last four years, all 20M.”



“Now obviously, if you're an illegal, you're out automatically, but everybody else who was brought… pic.twitter.com/RpT2NM9dfu — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 27, 2025

So, please, spare us the statement that everyone knows you didn’t write, Joe.

As Scott mentioned last night, all immigration applications from Afghans are being shut down. After this incident and others, I’d say make it a permanent ban.

Today’s attack by an Afghan immigrant on our nation’s law enforcement officers isn’t the first such attack. The media failed to highlight the attack by an Afghan migrant on local police back in April. https://t.co/I8nICcmikX — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 27, 2025

