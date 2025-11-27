Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior
The Attack on These Two National Guardsmen Is Joe Biden's Fault

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 27, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

I thought we were done with this clown, at least until he passed away and we could rip apart the failed, short, and laughably unimpressive of President Drool-in-Soup. Joe Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws created the migrant mayhem we’re seeing in our communities.  

His Afghan policy imported hordes of terrorists. We know this because one of them shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, on November 26. The suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national, here illegally after overstaying his visa, and was imported to our shores in 2021.  

We know that the Biden administration was awash with incompetents and borderline reprobates. Still, they also said, incredibly, that the hordes of Afghans fleeing Kabul when the Taliban retook the country were all vetted. The Biden administration’s pivot for this significant foreign policy failure in Afghanistan was to treat importing a bunch of third-world folks like this as the Berlin Airlift 2.0. It wasn’t—it was Joe Biden being a moron, and we’re still paying for it.  

So, please, spare us the statement that everyone knows you didn’t write, Joe.  

As Scott mentioned last night, all immigration applications from Afghans are being shut down. After this incident and others, I’d say make it a permanent ban. 

