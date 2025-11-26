What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting?

What the hell is going on right now? Guys, we don’t need to speculate or even say anything other than two National Guardsmen have been shot. Their condition is serious, and we’ll be on standby regarding their condition and that of the suspect, who was reportedly taken into custody not so long after the attack. The shooting occurred near the White House, which is on lockdown. President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

As we gather what happened regarding this heinous attack, ABC’s Aaron Katersky and NBC’s Ken Dilanian have shown us what not to do. This isn’t news, guys. It’s almost as irresponsible as West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrissey prematurely announcing that these two guardsmen had passed away from their injuries.

Ken’s shoddy take:

"[O]f course, you know, there's so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ice, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there's, you don't know, people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened."

Aaron’s ‘whatever the hell this is’ nonsense:

Focus will turn to whether these guardsmen were specifically targeted. If that's the case, it would fit with what we've been hearing from law enforcement officials for a number of months now that some political flashpoints in the country, whether that's immigration policies by the administration, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, even amid a tenuous cease fire, those kinds of flashpoints have made people in uniform, be they military, law enforcement, government officials, people in uniform have increasingly been targets, and that is going to be one focus of the investigation going forward."

THIS 👏 ISN'T 👏 NEWS 👏 https://t.co/7UI9DRHVII — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 26, 2025

We’ll keep you updated when we have actual news about the alleged shooter and the motivations behind this shooting.

Denise and I are devastated by the news that two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot earlier today in Washington, DC. According to reports on the ground, one did not survive the attack and the other was taken to a nearby hospital. We are in direct contact with… — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact… — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information.



Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community. — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

