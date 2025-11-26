Mr. Governor, What You Just Said IS NOT Helpful Regarding Today's Shooting of...
What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 26, 2025 4:35 PM
What the hell is going on right now? Guys, we don’t need to speculate or even say anything other than two National Guardsmen have been shot. Their condition is serious, and we’ll be on standby regarding their condition and that of the suspect, who was reportedly taken into custody not so long after the attack. The shooting occurred near the White House, which is on lockdown. President Trump has been briefed on the situation. 

As we gather what happened regarding this heinous attack, ABC’s Aaron Katersky and NBC’s Ken Dilanian have shown us what not to do. This isn’t news, guys. It’s almost as irresponsible as West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrissey prematurely announcing that these two guardsmen had passed away from their injuries. 

Ken’s shoddy take:

"[O]f course, you know, there's so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ice, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there's, you don't know, people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened." 

Aaron’s ‘whatever the hell this is’ nonsense:

Focus will turn to whether these guardsmen were specifically targeted. If that's the case, it would fit with what we've been hearing from law enforcement officials for a number of months now that some political flashpoints in the country, whether that's immigration policies by the administration, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, even amid a tenuous cease fire, those kinds of flashpoints have made people in uniform, be they military, law enforcement, government officials, people in uniform have increasingly been targets, and that is going to be one focus of the investigation going forward."

 We’ll keep you updated when we have actual news about the alleged shooter and the motivations behind this shooting. 

