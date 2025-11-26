Not Even This Pollster Could Believe Dems Are Running With This Anti-Trump Attack

Sure, the Democrats are getting their names in the press. The call for our troops not to follow illegal orders is their latest war cry, and it won’t make a difference. Why? It’s insane. The Left is going to get CTE over how many times they’ve been punched in the face over this silly attack. It could yank Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) before a court martial, while six other Democrats are about to be interviewed by the FBI.

What illegal orders have been given? We don’t know. Also, none have been issued, which makes this little stunt supremely stupid. Not even the mainstream media can run with this silly attack line against the president. When it comes to pollsters, Frank Luntz, who isn’t hardcore MAGA, was aghast at this attempt, adding that it’s a gross stunt and the Democrats should be ashamed.

“My first reaction is 'why the hell did you put this video out?'. …Of course you don't obey an illegal order. You [Democrats] are doing this just to create a political issue, and shame on you,” he said on C-SPAN.

Q: How did you and the West Point cadets react to the DNC’s message instructing troops not to follow illegal orders?@FrankLuntz: "My first reaction is 'why the hell did you put this video out?'. …Of course you don't obey an illegal order. You [Democrats] are doing this just to… pic.twitter.com/mtHTw7ZDEL — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) November 25, 2025

Luntz added that it's a slap in the face to service members, some of whom won't be with their families on Thanksgiving to engage in this silliness. True, Frank, but Democrats are unpatriotic crybabies who have no shame.

