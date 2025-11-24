Trump's Response to Marjorie Taylor Green's Resignation Was Perfect

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) time in public life is ending. Now, whether she remains out of the spotlight remains to be seen. Some were joking that she resigned to take a co-hosting gig on The View. The Georgia Republican, one of the most vocal and feisty MAGA supporters on the Hill, announced last week that she was resigning, with her last day on January 5, 2026—two days after her congressional pension vests.

Trump responded perfectly:

Trump on MTG resigning from Congress:



“She started backing perhaps the worst Republican Congressman in our history — a stupid person named Massie… Once I left her, she resigned because she would never have survived a primary.”pic.twitter.com/5CbQMwrbGE — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 22, 2025

Greene rambled about the swamp, and some of her letter has kernels of truth—nothing you haven’t heard before—but let’s get real: she likely pulled the plug on staying here after President Trump publicly rescinded his endorsement of her. She blamed the GOP leadership for the Schumer shutdown, not Democrats, who wanted $1.5 trillion to fund NPR and give illegal aliens health care benefits.

She was also at the forefront of getting the Epstein Files released, which is no longer an issue since Trump gave the green light to disclosure. Congress easily passed the motion, Trump signed it, and what we’re getting ahead of the official disclosure by the Justice Department is that this has become a story about Democrats, like Hakeem Jeffries, soliciting donations and Larry Summers asking for dating tips.

She made enemies on both sides and ended up dead. Democrats don’t care about her. She appeared on The View and even apologized for contributing to the charged political rhetoric. Some reported that this public tantrum and repudiation of the president stemmed from Trump’s team telling her not to run for Georgia’s Senate seat. There are other rumors that she might run for president in 2028. We’re down a seat now; we’ll likely keep it as Greene hails from a ruby-red district, but my oh my, did this rollercoaster fly off the tracks.

My official statement. pic.twitter.com/x48zEugmPV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Jeff Flake -- breaks with Trump, retires

Bob Corker -- breaks with Trump, retires

Will Hurd -- breaks with Trump, retires

Richard Burr -- breaks with Trump, retires

Pat Toomey -- breaks with Trump, retires

Ben Sasse -- breaks with Trump, resigns

Anthony Gonazalez -- breaks with… — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 22, 2025

