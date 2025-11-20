Why Dems Are Skewering One of Their Own

Will this fly under the radar? Probably, but it shouldn’t. One West Coast Democrat is raising the alarm about dirty politics on her side of the aisle, and the rest of her caucus is not pleased. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) is raising the alarm about a rigged primary in Illinois. Perez introduced a motion of the House floor to condemn Democratic Rep. Chuy Garcia for dropping out at the last minute to ensure his chief of staff was the only person on the ballot (via Axios):

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez says that Democrats were congratulating Rep. Chuy Garcia on rigging the primary to replace him by ensuring his Chief of Staff would be the only person on the ballot. So much for that whole "democracy" thing. pic.twitter.com/9Sy0zqUxS4

Congressional Progressive Caucus members are privately discussing introducing a retaliatory measure against Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) over her efforts to rebuke Rep. Chuy García (D-Ill.), Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move would escalate simmering tensions between Gluesenkamp Perez and her Democratic colleagues that some lawmakers say is ruining what they had hoped would be a week of unity.

"This is really just unfortunate that we're dealing with this," Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.) told Axios.

"We have all these other issues in the world we have to deal with ... this is really local politics and I don't know that it has a place here," he added.

What we're hearing: Progressive Caucus members are eyeing a resolution that would accuse Perez of lying about not taking corporate PAC donations, according to a lawmaker and a senior aide familiar with the matter.

The measure would point to reporting that Gluesenkamp Perez's campaign and PAC allegedly accepted donations from groups including the American Petroleum Institute PAC and American Forest and Paper Association PAC, the sources told Axios.

[…]

State of play: Gluesenkamp Perez rocked the House Democratic caucus last week by unexpectedly introducing a resolution of disapproval against García.

The resolution calls out García for withdrawing his bid for reelection just before Illinois' ballot filing deadline, allowing his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, to be the sole Democrat running for the heavily Democratic seat.

[…]

Between the lines: Democrats fumed at Gluesenkamp Perez on Monday both in private discussions off the House floor and in public speeches in the chamber.

"She should've just picked up the phone and called him," said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), a prominent Progressive Caucus member.

"He's got some really good personal reasons why it happened the way it did," he added. "She probably would not have introduced it if she just did that."