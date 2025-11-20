We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of...
Bill Maher Explains Why He Doesn't Do Stand-Up Anymore
Some Lib Tried to Accuse Scott Jennings of Racism. It Ended Poorly.
The ‘Epstein Files’ Are Going to Be Released…What’s Next?
The Chicago Subway Arson Attack Was Horrific — the Suspect’s Real Rap Sheet...
Did Zohran Mamdani Just Admit His Campaign Broke Federal Law?
Real Conservatism: Pursuing What God Ordained
Salem Aleikum, Israel
Michelle's 'Hair'-Raising Theory: 'White Folks' Stop Blacks From Learning How to Swim
The Epstein Grifters
Focus on Deporting the Worst of the Worst in Red States
Thanksgiving Fake News
Stop Iran's Execution Frenzy and Hold the Murderers to Account
Will You Bow to an AI Overlord?
Tipsheet

Why Dems Are Skewering One of Their Own

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 20, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Will this fly under the radar? Probably, but it shouldn’t. One West Coast Democrat is raising the alarm about dirty politics on her side of the aisle, and the rest of her caucus is not pleased. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) is raising the alarm about a rigged primary in Illinois. Perez introduced a motion of the House floor to condemn Democratic Rep. Chuy Garcia for dropping out at the last minute to ensure his chief of staff was the only person on the ballot (via Axios):

Advertisement

Congressional Progressive Caucus members are privately discussing introducing a retaliatory measure against Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) over her efforts to rebuke Rep. Chuy García (D-Ill.), Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move would escalate simmering tensions between Gluesenkamp Perez and her Democratic colleagues that some lawmakers say is ruining what they had hoped would be a week of unity. 

"This is really just unfortunate that we're dealing with this," Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.) told Axios. 

"We have all these other issues in the world we have to deal with ... this is really local politics and I don't know that it has a place here," he added.

What we're hearing: Progressive Caucus members are eyeing a resolution that would accuse Perez of lying about not taking corporate PAC donations, according to a lawmaker and a senior aide familiar with the matter. 

The measure would point to reporting that Gluesenkamp Perez's campaign and PAC allegedly accepted donations from groups including the American Petroleum Institute PAC and American Forest and Paper Association PAC, the sources told Axios. 

[…] 

State of play: Gluesenkamp Perez rocked the House Democratic caucus last week by unexpectedly introducing a resolution of disapproval against García. 

The resolution calls out García for withdrawing his bid for reelection just before Illinois' ballot filing deadline, allowing his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, to be the sole Democrat running for the heavily Democratic seat. 

[…] 

Between the lines: Democrats fumed at Gluesenkamp Perez on Monday both in private discussions off the House floor and in public speeches in the chamber. 

"She should've just picked up the phone and called him," said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), a prominent Progressive Caucus member. 

"He's got some really good personal reasons why it happened the way it did," he added. "She probably would not have introduced it if she just did that." 

Recommended

We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of Times Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLINOIS

Democrats tried to squash it Monday but failed. It passed 236-183-4 on Tuesday. This party is still in disarray.  

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of Times Kurt Schlichter
Some Lib Tried to Accuse Scott Jennings of Racism. It Ended Poorly. Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Explains Why He Doesn't Do Stand-Up Anymore Matt Vespa
Florida Congresswoman Charged With Stealing $5 Million in FEMA Funds Scott McClallen
Former Olympic Snowboarder, Now FBI Top-10 Fugitive, Linked to Murder of Federal Witness Scott McClallen
Are We Shocked the Biden FBI Did This During the Trump Assassination Investigation? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of Times Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement